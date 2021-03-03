• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Mar. 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CHS: BBB State at Casper.
Thursday, Mar. 4
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fish ‘N Chips Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB State tournament.
• CHS: BBB State at Casper.
• RHS: BBB 1-A State Tournament at SVC at 3 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 5
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Girls Basketball: All-Star tournament at 8 a.m.
Saturday, Mar. 6
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BL Girls Basketball: All-Star tournament at 8 a.m.
• RHS: BBB 1-A State Tournament at SVC.
Monday, Mar. 8
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at the Paris Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Mar. 9
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, Mar. 10
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).