• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Enchilada Casserole Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• CHS: VB State at Casper TBA

Thursday, Nov. 5

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Beef Stew Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

• RMS: GBB at Green River at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

• Community Center: Jamie Bartschi Program at Noon, Pork Roast Lunch.

• BHS: FB Playoff – 2nd Round at 12 noon.

• CJHS: GBB w/Davis & EMS (A only) at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.

• BHS: Sadie Hawkins at 7 p.m.

• CJHS: WR at Evanston Duals TBA

• RMS: WR Evanston Tournament at 10 a.m.

• RMS: FBB Rich Tri at 10 a.m.

• RHS: FB State Semifinals all day TBA

Monday, Nov. 9

• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at new Courthouse

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office

• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 11

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.

