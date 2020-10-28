• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Enchilada Casserole Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CHS: VB State at Casper TBA
Thursday, Nov. 5
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Beef Stew Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• RMS: GBB at Green River at 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
• Community Center: Jamie Bartschi Program at Noon, Pork Roast Lunch.
• BHS: FB Playoff – 2nd Round at 12 noon.
• CJHS: GBB w/Davis & EMS (A only) at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BHS: Sadie Hawkins at 7 p.m.
• CJHS: WR at Evanston Duals TBA
• RMS: WR Evanston Tournament at 10 a.m.
• RMS: FBB Rich Tri at 10 a.m.
• RHS: FB State Semifinals all day TBA
Monday, Nov. 9
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at new Courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 11
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.