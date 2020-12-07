• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required.
Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, there will be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery only. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
• Community Center: Sweet N Sour Chicken Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Community Center: Hot Pork Sandwich Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• CJHS: WR at Star Valley at 2 p.m.
• CHS: WR with Grace at 5 p.m.
• RMS: WR Big Piney Duals at 6 p.m.
• RHS: WR at Big Piney Duals at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
• Community Center: Roast Beef Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB at North Fremont at 12 noon.
• BLHS: GBB at West Side at 12 noon.
• RHS: GBB at Lyman Tournament at 8 a.m.
• RHS: BBB at Lyman Tournament at 8 a.m.
• RHS: WR TBA – 8 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: BBB at Sugar Salem at 12 noon.
• BLHS: GBB at Firth at 12 noon.
• CJHS: GBB at Star Valley Tournament TBA
• CHS: BBB Bridgerland Tournament at Mountain View and Lyman TBA
• CJHS: WR Cokeville Duals TBA
• RMS: GBB Reg Tournament at 10 a.m.
• RHS: GBB at Lyman Tournament at 8 a.m.
• RHS: BBB at Lyman Tournament at 8 a.m.
• RHS: WR TBA – 8 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Community Center: Hamburger Steak Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB Malad at Bear Lake at 12 noon.