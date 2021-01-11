• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, Limit of 10 people at a time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Community Center: Beef Tips Over Noodles Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Jan. 14
• Community Center: Chicken Sandwich/Cream of Broccoli Soup Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• BLHS: BBB Malad at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
• CHS: BBB at Rich 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• CHS: GBB at Rich 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• RHS: GBB vs. Cokeville at 4 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. Cokeville at 4 p.m.
• RHS: WR vs. Evanston JV at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
• Community Center: Turkey and Dressing Bake Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: GBB at Malad
• BLHS: WR at Wendell at 3 p.m.
• CHS: BBB at Kemmerer 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.
• RHS: BBB at Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.
• RHS: Girls WR at Bountiful at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
• BLHS: WR at Wendell at 8 a.m.
• BLHS: BBB at West Side at 4 p.m.
• RMS: BBB at Evanston at 8 a.m.
• RHS: Girls WR at Bountiful
• RHS: GBB vs. ICS at 12:30 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. ICS at 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: GBB Firth at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• Community Center: BBQ Chicken Breast Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB Soda at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Lyman TBA