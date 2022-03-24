• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 AM to 1 PM Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 AM at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, March 30
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 AM Chicken Manicotti Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 PM at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 PM at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• BLHS: Golf V/JV Boys & Girls Aberdeen
Thursday, March 31
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 AM to 11 AM / Pre-Schoolers 11 AM to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 AM. Supreme Crunch wrap Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 PM
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 PM at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• CHS: JHTRK @ STAR VALLEY 12 PM
Friday, April 1
• Community Center: Turkey Stuffed Casserole. Dall Sellers/ Trivia entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Baseball @ Buhl
• RHS: Track @ Juab
• RHS: Golf @ Morgan 10:00 AM.
Saturday, April 2
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 PM at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Baseball @ Buhl
• CHS: Trk At South Jordon
Monday, April 4
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 PM at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, April 5
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 PM at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• Georgetown City Council: 7 PM at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 PM at Paris City Hall
• BLHS: Golf v boys & Girls Snake River
Wednesday, April 6
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 AMTwice Backed Potato Lunch. Dinning area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 PM at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 PM at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 PM at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Softball @ Firth