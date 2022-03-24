Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 AM to 1 PM Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 AM at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, March 30

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 AM Chicken Manicotti Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 PM at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 PM at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)

• BLHS: Golf V/JV Boys & Girls Aberdeen

Thursday, March 31

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 AM to 11 AM / Pre-Schoolers 11 AM to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 AM. Supreme Crunch wrap Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 PM

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 PM at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

• CHS: JHTRK @ STAR VALLEY 12 PM

Friday, April 1

Community Center: Turkey Stuffed Casserole. Dall Sellers/ Trivia entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: Baseball @ Buhl

• RHS: Track @ Juab

• RHS: Golf @ Morgan 10:00 AM.

Saturday, April 2

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 PM at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: Baseball @ Buhl

• CHS: Trk At South Jordon

Monday, April 4

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 PM at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, April 5

.• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 PM at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• Georgetown City Council: 7 PM at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 PM at Paris City Hall

• BLHS: Golf v boys & Girls Snake River

Wednesday, April 6

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 AMTwice Backed Potato Lunch. Dinning area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 PM at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 PM at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 PM at Montpelier City Hall.

• BLHS: Softball @ Firth

