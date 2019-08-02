Wednesday, August 7

 Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Zita lunch at noon.

 Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

 Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center

 Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Thursday, August 8

 Community Center: Pasta Bar lunch at noon

 Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

 Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Friday, August 9

 Community Center: Shelly & Cordell Green at 11:30 a.m. followed by Chicken Fried Steak lunch at noon.

 Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

 Mattie June and Abraham Thomas Bear Lake Concert Series: at Bear Lake Golf Course South of Garden City. Gate opens at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Monday, August 12

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.

Tuesday, August 13

 BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30

 Community Center: Closed for Fair Week

 School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.

 St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

 Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

 Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Wednesday, August 14

 Community Center: Closed for the Fiar

 Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

 Rotary Club: No Meeting due to the fair

Bear Lake County Fair Parade : 6 p.m.

 Bear Lake County Fair ATV races : 7:30 p.m. ( Tickets Required

