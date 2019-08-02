Wednesday, August 7
Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Zita lunch at noon.
Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
Thursday, August 8
Community Center: Pasta Bar lunch at noon
Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Friday, August 9
Community Center: Shelly & Cordell Green at 11:30 a.m. followed by Chicken Fried Steak lunch at noon.
Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
Mattie June and Abraham Thomas Bear Lake Concert Series: at Bear Lake Golf Course South of Garden City. Gate opens at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 10
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Monday, August 12
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.
Tuesday, August 13
BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30
Community Center: Closed for Fair Week
School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.
St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, August 14
Community Center: Closed for the Fiar
Rotary Club: No Meeting due to the fair
Bear Lake County Fair Parade : 6 p.m.
Bear Lake County Fair ATV races : 7:30 p.m. ( Tickets Required