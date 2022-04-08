Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, April 13

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 AM KFC Bowl Dining area open at this time.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.1st Week

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)•

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

•  BLHS: Softball @ Preston 4:00 PM

Thursday, April 14,

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Navajo Taco Lunch Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

• BLHS: Baseball Vs Marsh Valley

• BLHS: V/JV Golf @ Marsh Valley

Friday, April 15

• Community Center: Spaghetti Lunch. Daryl and Ruth Woolstenhulme entertainment. Ham/Scalloped Potato Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

BLMH TRIVIA NIGHT: 5:00 p.m. at BL High School Gym

• BLHS: Softball @ Malad

BLHS: Baseball @ Challis

• RHS: @ Soda Springs

Saturday, April 16

Bear Lake Montpelier Chamber of Commerce: Easter Egg hunt. Wells C. Stock Park at Noon.

•Creative Crafters Craft Show: Middle School Gym 11-5 p,m,

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: Softball @ Malad

• CHS: TRK @ Rock Springs

Sunday, April 17

• EASTER SUNDAY

Monday, April 18

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, April 19

.• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

Wednesday, April 20

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Baseball vs Preston

• BLHS: Softball @ Malad 4:00 p.m.

• CHS: TRK @ Star Valley

