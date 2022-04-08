• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, April 13
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 AM KFC Bowl Dining area open at this time.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.1st Week
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)•
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• BLHS: Softball @ Preston 4:00 PM
Thursday, April 14,
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Navajo Taco Lunch Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: Baseball Vs Marsh Valley
• BLHS: V/JV Golf @ Marsh Valley
Friday, April 15
• Community Center: Spaghetti Lunch. Daryl and Ruth Woolstenhulme entertainment. Ham/Scalloped Potato Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLMH TRIVIA NIGHT: 5:00 p.m. at BL High School Gym
• BLHS: Softball @ Malad
• BLHS: Baseball @ Challis
• RHS: @ Soda Springs
Saturday, April 16
• Bear Lake Montpelier Chamber of Commerce: Easter Egg hunt. Wells C. Stock Park at Noon.
•Creative Crafters Craft Show: Middle School Gym 11-5 p,m,
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Softball @ Malad
• CHS: TRK @ Rock Springs
Sunday, April 17
• EASTER SUNDAY
Monday, April 18
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, April 19
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
Wednesday, April 20
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Baseball vs Preston
• BLHS: Softball @ Malad 4:00 p.m.
• CHS: TRK @ Star Valley