Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Oct 20.

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• BLHS: CC District 5 XC at Grace 3:00 p.m.

CVHS: VB @ Farson 5,6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m..Pumpkin Painting Contest Voting.. Biscuts and Gravy Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BL Quilt Guild: 6 p.m. at Allred Buiding

• BLHS: FB @ Abeerdeen 7:00 p.m

• CVHS: VB w Mt. View 4 5,6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Community Center: 11:30 a.m. April Matthews entertainment. Noon Baked Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• CVHS: FB W Lovell 2 p.m.

• RHS: FB State Tournament Home Noon

Saturday, Oct. 23

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2

Hickory Fall Festival: 261 N 4th 1- 6 p.m.Craft and food vendors , Yummy treats, Carnival Games and more. For more information contact Robynn or Jackie Jensen Criswell.

RHS: VB State Tournament Home

• RHS: FB State Tournament Home Noon

Monday, Oct. 25

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

• BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

