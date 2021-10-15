• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Oct 20.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: CC District 5 XC at Grace 3:00 p.m.
• CVHS: VB @ Farson 5,6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m..Pumpkin Painting Contest Voting.. Biscuts and Gravy Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6 p.m. at Allred Buiding
• BLHS: FB @ Abeerdeen 7:00 p.m
• CVHS: VB w Mt. View 4 5,6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
• Community Center: 11:30 a.m. April Matthews entertainment. Noon Baked Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CVHS: FB W Lovell 2 p.m.
• RHS: FB State Tournament Home Noon
Saturday, Oct. 23
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
• Hickory Fall Festival: 261 N 4th 1- 6 p.m.Craft and food vendors , Yummy treats, Carnival Games and more. For more information contact Robynn or Jackie Jensen Criswell.
• RHS: VB State Tournament Home
• RHS: FB State Tournament Home Noon
Monday, Oct. 25
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).