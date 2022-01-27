• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, February 2
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Turkey Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.1st Week
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: BBB vs Malad 4:30 p.m.
• BLHS: Junior Lakettes Half Time 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Navajo Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Table Tennis:6:30 -8:00 p.m. at the Community Center.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: All State Music
• BLHS: GBB District Tournament
• RHS: GBB @ North Summit
Friday, February 4
• Community Center: Baked Chicken Lunch. Dall Sellers entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• RMSHA Snowmobile Hill Climbs: Price Ranch Geneva Id 8:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. Questions call Kyle Lyngar 928-200-4355.
• BLHS: WR - Challis Tournament All Day.
• BLHS: BBB @ West Side 4:00p.m.
• RHS: BB@ Manilla 8:00 a.m.
• CHS: WR Bridgerland Tournament
Saturday, February 5
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• RMSHA Snowmobile Hill Climbs: Price Ranch Geneva Id 8:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. Questions call Kyle Lyngar 928-200-4355.
• BLHS: GBB District Tournament
• CHS: BB w/LSRV 12, 1:30, 3:00 p.m.
Monday, February 7
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: GBB District Tournament
Tuesday, February 8
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: GBB District Tournament
Wednesday, February 9
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m.Meat Loaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• BLHS: GBB District Tournament
• School Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at District Office.