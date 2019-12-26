Wednesday, January 1

Community Center: Closed n Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

BLHS: Christmas Break

CHS: Christmas Break

RHS: Christmas Break

Thursday, January 2

Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon. n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at visitors center.

BLHS: GBB - Rich at Bear Lake @ 4:30 p.m.

CHS: No School

RHS: GBB Bear Lake @ 4 p.m.

Friday, January 3

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

BLHS: FFA - IATA Mid-Winter meeting @ Boise

BLHS: BBB - at North Fremont @ 4 p.m.

CHS: WR @Green River Duals(schedule on cokeville.com)

RHS: GBB vs. Providence Hall

RHS: BBB South Summit @ 5:30 p.m.

RHS: BBB @ South Summit 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: FFA - IATA Mid-Winter meeting @ Boise

BLHS: WR - Bear Lake Classic @ 10 a.m.

BLHS: BBB - at Sugar Salem @ 1 p.m.

BLHS: GBB - (JV & V) at Grace @ 4 p.m.

CHS: WR @Green River Duals(schedule on cokeville.com)

CHS: BB and GBB w/North Gem 4,5:30,7

RHS: WR @ Bear Lake Tournament 10 a.m.

Monday, January 6

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour @ 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour @ 11:00

School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.

St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Tuesday, January 7

Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. @ Georgetown City Hall

Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. @ Paris City Hall

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: Medical Minds Club @ 3 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8

Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon, lunch at noon.

Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.

 Montpelier  City Council: 7:30 p.m. @ Montpelier City Hall

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center

BLHS: GBB - at Soda @ 4 p.m.

BLHS: WR - at Cokeville @ 5 p.m.

BLHS: LLBB - Shannon 6:30 - 7:30 740-438-3932

CHS: WR with Bear Lake @ 5 p.m.

RMS: Honor Society Induction 6:30 p.m.

