Wednesday, January 1
■ Community Center: Closed n Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ BLHS: Christmas Break
■ CHS: Christmas Break
■ RHS: Christmas Break
Thursday, January 2
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon. n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at visitors center.
■ BLHS: GBB - Rich at Bear Lake @ 4:30 p.m.
■ CHS: No School
■ RHS: GBB Bear Lake @ 4 p.m.
Friday, January 3
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ BLHS: FFA - IATA Mid-Winter meeting @ Boise
■ BLHS: BBB - at North Fremont @ 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR @Green River Duals(schedule on cokeville.com)
■ RHS: GBB vs. Providence Hall
■ RHS: BBB South Summit @ 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 4
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: FFA - IATA Mid-Winter meeting @ Boise
■ BLHS: WR - Bear Lake Classic @ 10 a.m.
■ BLHS: BBB - at Sugar Salem @ 1 p.m.
■ BLHS: GBB - (JV & V) at Grace @ 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR @Green River Duals(schedule on cokeville.com)
■ CHS: BB and GBB w/North Gem 4,5:30,7
■ RHS: WR @ Bear Lake Tournament 10 a.m.
Monday, January 6
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour @ 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour @ 11:00
■ School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.
■ St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
■ Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Tuesday, January 7
■ Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. @ Georgetown City Hall
■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. @ Paris City Hall
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: Medical Minds Club @ 3 p.m.
Wednesday, January 8
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon, lunch at noon.
■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. @ Montpelier City Hall
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: GBB - at Soda @ 4 p.m.
■ BLHS: WR - at Cokeville @ 5 p.m.
■ BLHS: LLBB - Shannon 6:30 - 7:30 740-438-3932
■ CHS: WR with Bear Lake @ 5 p.m.
■ RMS: Honor Society Induction 6:30 p.m.