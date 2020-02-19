Wednesday, February 26
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10:0 a.m. and Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: BBB - Districts
■ CJHS: BBB with Farson 4 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament at Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, UT, all day
Thursday, February 27
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center.
■ Community Center: Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: BBB - Districts
■ BLHS: WR State 8 a.m.
■ CHS: BBB/GBB Regionals at Lander
■ RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament all day
Friday, February 28
■ Community Center: April Matthews at 11:30 a.m. followed by Turkey lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ BLHS: WR State 8 a.m.
■ CHS: BBB/GBB Regionals at Lander
■ CHS: WR State at Casper
■ RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament all day
Saturday, February 29
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: WR State 9 a.m.
■ CHS: BBB/GBB Regionals at Lander
■ CHS: WR State at Casper
■ RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament all day
■ RMS: BBB at Jackson CANCELLED
Monday, March 2
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Tuesday, March 3
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Chicken Sandwich and Soup lunch at noon
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, March 4
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.
