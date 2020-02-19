Wednesday, February 26

Community Center: Bingo at 10:0 a.m. and Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: BBB - Districts

CJHS: BBB with Farson 4 p.m.

RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament at Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, UT, all day

Thursday, February 27

Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center.

Community Center: Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: BBB - Districts

BLHS: WR State 8 a.m.

CHS: BBB/GBB Regionals at Lander

RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament all day

Friday, February 28

Community Center: April Matthews at 11:30 a.m. followed by Turkey lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

BLHS: WR State 8 a.m.

CHS: BBB/GBB Regionals at Lander

CHS: WR State at Casper

RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament all day

Saturday, February 29

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: WR State 9 a.m.

CHS: BBB/GBB Regionals at Lander

CHS: WR State at Casper

RHS: GBB/BBB State Tournament all day

RMS: BBB at Jackson CANCELLED

Monday, March 2

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Tuesday, March 3

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Chicken Sandwich and Soup lunch at noon

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Wednesday, March 4

Community Center: Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.