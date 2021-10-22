The Bear Lake Senior Center has extended the voting for the pumpkin decorating contest until Wednesday, October 27. Come by and vote.
Mark your calendars for the following two events in November:
November 6 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. is Fill the Truck day.
Advertisement
Our 24/7 Community Pantry is nearly empty. The Pantry is set up for those in need to come by at any time to pick up something to eat.
So while you’re shopping add a few extra non-perishable food items to your cart and bring them to the “Truck” parked near the highway in Broulim’s parking lot.
Story continues below video
November 13 the Senior Center is hosting a Gingerbread House Decorating activity. This begins at 4:00 P.M. Please reserve your time in advance so we can have enough houses built. Bring your own decorations.
Other activities include: decorating caramel apples 12-4, Plincko game 12-4 $0.25 to play goes toward the Home Delivery Program. We will be visited by the Grinch from 2-4.
This year we have combined the Gingerbread House activity with the Craft Fair. Vendor spots are still available for $25.00, but they are limited. Call for yours soon.
So bring your family, young and old, and enjoy a fun time at the Bear Lake Senior Center.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.