• Members of The American Legion Auxiliary, LaVoy Thornock Unit 40 met Monday, April 12 to meet three prospective delegates for this year’s Wyoming Girl State Convention. Three highly qualified girls will be representing the Unit: Janessa Moody, daughter of Darren and Jan Moody; Dakota King, daughter of Bill and Jamie King and Kallianne Toomer, daughter of Brian and Karla Toomer. The girls each introduced themselves and shared why they wanted to attend Girl State. Janessa Moody was chosen last year but due to Covid-19, the convention was cancelled. She isexcited to finally have the opportunity to attend.
• Tuesday, April 13, the Cokeville Town Council met for their monthly meeting. Mayor Arndt declared April to be “Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention” month. Councilwoman, Theresa Lewis was recognized for the outstanding job she did on the community Easter Egg hunt and all those who helped her make it a great success.
• The Cokeville 2nd Ward Relief Society held a fun gardening activity on Wednesday, April 14. Clyda Teichert shared her talents in gardening with the group and then those attending planted vegetable and flower seeds. It was fun to learn some special techniques when starting plants indoors and then preparing them for planting later in the spring.
• Janessa’s cooking club met for their final meeting on Thursday, April 15. The girls made gluten free cupcakes. For many this was a new treat. They also added some yummy frosting and sprinkles. While their cupcakes were cooking, they had a contest to see you could identify the most cooking utensils. Briquelle Peck identified the most and received a cute set of hot pads. Each girl was asked to submit her favorite recipe for Janessa to compile a cookbook along with recipes from the items they baked in class.
• This year’s Juniors and last year’s Seniors were excited to finally have a Prom. Friday night, April 16, the ladies and gentlemen put on their best dress, ladies in their beautiful gowns and the gentlemen in their fine suits and gathered at Pine Creek Ski Area for this year’s Junior Prom.
There was no Prom last year due to Covid-19 and many of the young ladies had already purchased dresses. It was wonderful that they could finally have the opportunity to wear them. Special thanks to the moms and dads who made it happen and for the kids who attended and had a wonderful time.
Also thanks to Paul Etcheverry for allowing them to hold the Prom at the Pine Creek Ski Lodge.
• Miles Robert King, son of Robbie and Mari King, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 17 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends and family gathered to witness this special event.