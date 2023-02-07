If you’ve ever been driving through Idaho Falls or Utah and thought, “Why can’t we get some of these windmills and big solar arrays in Bear Lake?”...you’re in luck.
Aurora Solar, a San Francisco-based company, has announced plans to turn 4,700 acres of agricultural land in Bear Lake County into a solar energy facility.
The plans include battery storage, a substation, and fields of photovoltaic panels.
The location is described in the legal filing as: “Township 16 South, Range 45 E. parts of Section 2, 11, 12, 13 and all of sections 14, 23, 24, 25, 26. The property is currently zoned ‘Agriculture’.”
If you’d like to come voice your support for green energy, or perhaps another opinion, you’re encouraged to show for the public meeting Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Bear Lake County courthouse.
