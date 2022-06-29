[Editor’s note: The following was relayed by voice and transcribed here. Continued from last week. Not for the fainthearted.]
…and he carried me back to where he lived, which was on his mother’s land. Mama owned the land but Dad did the maintenance and all. Anyway he handed me to Mama, and said, “Mama, I’m gonna pack all Alice’s stuff and I’m gonna sit out here in the driveway. When she comes to get it, it’ll be okay. If she brings the law, Mama, I’ll be gone for a long time. And I’m gonna need you to raise him.”
And of course Mama agreed. And you’re going to have to excuse me, ‘cause I’m getting a little choked up right now.
She ended up coming in a cab, picked up her stuff. Went to the bus station, got her a ticket and went to Michigan. And Dad went on about his daily life. About seven months later—I was born in January—he would meet who would become my stepmother while he was on the road, and he hired her to be my babysitter. One thing led to another and she ended up pregnant, you know, ‘cause Daddy was the kinda guy who would do that kinda thing.
So my younger brother was born, and shortly after that another brother come. And then my youngest sister. And after her, Daddy finally saw the light and actually went and got a vasectomy.
But he told me this story while I was upset about my own baby being aborted. And it made me feel like less of a man, because that man literally risked his freedom to make sure that I came into this world. And all during that time that I had all those problems with him—the way I argue is, I’ll throw every little thing I know about you against you, and I’ll throw it up in your face—and I did that to him. I knew he’d been a drunk, and I called him a drunk and a piece of s--- and a worthless carnie and he couldn’t hold a job, and all these other things. And he never once threw this up in my face; he never told me about it at all.
And here I sat listening to him tell me about how he had to defy all odds to make me come into this world. And I couldn’t even convince a woman to stay out of an abortion clinic. That hit me hard; man it hit me hard.
So I determined I was going to do better. I needed to find a girl I thought I could make me a life with. But, because of the tumultuous nature of my teens and early adulthood—as I said, I didn’t have a lot of long-term relationships—I ignored a lot of red flags with this girl. It isn’t like she’s a bad person—well, yeah, she’s a bad person, but she isn’t a horrible person. And when it comes to the children, I don’t think she’ll abuse them. She just doesn’t discipline them, and a lot of times will spoil them, which can be as bad as abuse, as far as the damage it does to children.
I stayed with her for thirteen years, ended up having a bunch of kids with her myself. But as I said, I ignored all those red flags and they kept piling up and piling up. The whole relationship came to an end. So now I’m sitting here a divorced man, who has no control over his children. And no wife. And I’m going broke ‘cause of all the child support, you know. Which I don’t mind paying—I love my children.
But I don’t know how to explain to people what real love is. Because my dad showed me real love before I was ever born. And held it all in until I was able to handle the truth. Sometimes I get to thinking I’m not a man. And for a long time I was not. But I am now.
The mother of my children had one when I met her—a son. He was only two when I met her, and I was the only father figure he’d ever known. I raised him; he called me dad. And my wife, ex-wife, she likes to throw things up in your face too. I told her this story that I told you, and I let her know about how much of a piece of s--- I was growing up, and how ashamed—when I finally realized what a piece of s--- I was—how ashamed I was of it.
So guess what she would call me every time we got into an argument: she would call me a piece of s---. Well, a man doesn’t take in another man’s son and raise him as his own, and love him like his own, to say “yes sir” and “no sir,” “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am,” to pee standing up. And how to read a speed square, and the difference between a 9/16 wrench and a half-inch—because he’s a piece of s---. A man doesn’t do that.
And that hurt, man. That hurts bad. I don’t know where I’m going with this. But I’m just gonna tell y’all right now: this is a f---ed up world. And all you can hope to do is make the best outta the hand that you’re dealt. I’m gonna get to see my kids this weekend. And I’m gonna see another level of discipline being eroded away. Because she’s living over there with her mother, or close to her, next door. And that old broad just spoils my kids rotten, and she talks bad about her husband behind his back. And my ex-wife talks bad about me behind my back. The number one thing she tells my kids is, “I hate your daddy.” That’s the number one thing she says to them. “I hate your daddy.” She’ll tell them, “Don’t be like your daddy,” like it’s a negative thing.
And there’s nothing I can do with it. I try to play the gentleman, to be the bigger man. Sometimes I don’t want to be the bigger man. Sometimes I’m angry, man. And all the times, it hurts. I don’t know how my life will end up. But each and every day I get up, I try to make it a little bit better. A little bit better.
My current situation is: I’m actually paying for two houses—one of ‘em she lives in. Two power bills: mine and hers. Two water bills: mine and hers. Only pay for one cable bill: hers, ‘cause I can’t afford to have it at my house. And I pay for the insurance on the children, with no help from her.
Half my paycheck goes to her; half I get to “keep.” And I’m always in a mountain of debt. And I’m behind, playing catch-up. And my children are being taught to hate me. And all I can pray for is that one day they’ll look at me differently than they’ve been taught to look at me. And one day, like me, will have an awakening, and realize what true love is. And learn to appreciate it.