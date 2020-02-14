Twenty-five-year-old Connar Lutz of Paris is the new four-year Paris city council member. When asked why he would want to be on the city council at such a young age, he responded, "There are a lot of elderly community and city government officials, and I felt like it is time for the next generation to get involved and find out how things work, look for the things the city needs to address."
When asked what he means by that, he went on to say, "Over the next five to ten years, a lot of things will change hands. A lot of people are getting older and won't want to do it any more. They have their experiences and their trials they have dealt with in the past and before. Take for example the city clerk, who has been the mayor, and we have been going on his experience and information for a long time."
It is plainly apparent Connar means that he wants to take the next four years and glean the information and experience that these current officials have and have had for many years so that he can use it going forward. He values their experience and doesn't want to have to invent the wheel all over again. He wants to take what they have learned and learn from them all of the many, many things that they have experienced and seen over the years they have sat on the council.
When asked what he would like to accomplish during his time on the council, he said that right now he is in charge of the equipment and maintenance for the city. That is the field he is in so that is the job he got. But, there are a lot of things that need help like the roads and sidewalks and building projects. The city hall needs updating, for example. It all takes time, it can't happen overnight. Also, he says that the ordinances need to be updated, and there is a lot of aging infrastructure in Paris. In the winter it's a little place, but in the summertime Paris gets overrun with tourists and a lot of people come through. He says it's not like they are not welcome but they need to respect that people live there year round; it's not just a vacation place. He feels a lot of people feel the same. These are but a few of the things he would like to make a difference in.
Connar says that he is honest, and to the point. He will never cut corners. He says, "If you cut corners in the beginning, you will usually pay for it in the long run. I would rather be straight and up front in almost everything I can and not have to pay for it in the long run. For the benefit of the people and the city going forward, if something is going to cost money up front, I would rather find a way to find the money to do it right the first time than have to pay for something over again five to 10 years down the road."
Connar is the son of Chad and Rhonda Lutz. His mom currently lives in Soda Springs, but his dad lives in Paris. He has one brother, Calder, who lives in Paris and works in Kemmerrer in the coal mine, and one sister, Tessa, who lives in Georgetown. He has a little ranch on the side that he runs with his dad and brother around Paris, and they have some cows in Geneva. He loves to hunt and fish and spend time in the mountains. But the majority of his life is about work and spending time with friends and family. He really likes to spend time with his two nieces and three nephews.
Connar graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2012. He went on from there to Idaho State University for school in basic mechanics. From there, he worked for Kiewit for two years, and then started working for Parsons in Soda Springs where he has worked for the past five years.
He says that he is a pretty simple person; he has his little farm and that's where he spends a lot of his time. He has a lot invested in that and between that and his work, he stays pretty busy.
We wish Connar well on the city council and in his endeavors at work and on his farm. He will do well because he has the right attitude and the courage to make a difference.