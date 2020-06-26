Contact tracing is an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19. In general, contact tracing involves
identifying people who have an infectious disease and people who they have come in contact with, and
working with them to interrupt the spread of disease. When used with other public health measures like
widespread testing and physical distancing, contact tracing is a key strategy for preventing further spread of
COVID-19. “Testing and tracing helps us identify who has the disease and who may be at risk of infection –
knowledge that is incredibly powerful as we look to remain open,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho
Public Health (SIPH) District Director.
Contact tracing for COVID-19 typically involves interviewing people with COVID-19 to identify everyone they
had close contact with (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer) beginning three days before they became ill and
were potentially infectious. SIPH will then reach out to these individuals, informing them that they have come
in contact with someone with COVID-19. The name of the patient will not be revealed to those that may have
been exposed, even if they ask. Additionally, contact tracers refer contacts for testing as appropriate, monitor
contacts for signs and symptoms as well as connect contacts with services they might need during a 14-day
self-quarantine period.
“SIPH currently has epidemiologists who perform contact tracing, and we are scaling up by hiring and training
additional staff to help stop the transmission of COVID-19,” said Mann. “Contact tracing is a core disease
control activity that we have been using for decades with cases like HIV and TB. It is a proven effective tool to
help stop the spread of infectious disease.”
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit
https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit
https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at
https://facebook.com/siphidaho.