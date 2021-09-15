Mr. Jess Johnson and Mr. Devin Pharis near St. Charles, Bear Lake County, Idaho accepted, on behalf of PacifiCorp’s Lifton Station, (at the north end of Bear Lake) the National Weather Service’s 100-year Institution Length-of-Service Award. Mr. Johnson, the current observer of record, shares observing duties with fellow staff member Mr. Josh Jensen. The two currently work together to ensure a continuous, uninterrupted, set of agricultural observations, totaling over 37,000 observations since their record-taking began. The Weather Bureau, now known as the National Weather Service, recognized the value of these observations and invited them into the National Cooperative Weather Observing Program. Observations from the Lifton Station began on October 10th, 1919. This unselfish and dedicated service in weather observing and weather record keeping for the Bear Lake region and the National Weather Service provides valuable climatic information for the State of Idaho and the nation. The PacifiCorp’s Lifton Station received their award on September 3rd, 2021 (delayed due to COVID).
Across southeastern Idaho, over 50 volunteer weather observers provide valuable weather reports fundamental in assisting the National Weather Service (NWS), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to more accurately track the climate of the region. PacfiCorp’s Lifton Station is among an elite group of people contributing their time to accurately collect weather information used in NWS climate forecasts.
The National Weather Service’s Cooperative Observer Program has given scientists and researchers continuous observational data since the program’s inception more than a century ago. Today, nearly 9,000 volunteer observers participate in the nationwide program to provide daily reports on temperature, precipitation and other weather factors such as snow depth, river levels, and soil temperature.
Weather records retain their importance over time. Long and continuous records provide an accurate picture of a locale’s normal weather, and give climatologists and others a basis for predicting future trends. These data are invaluable for scientists studying floods, droughts, and heat and cold waves. At the end of each month, observers mail their records to the National Climatic Data Center for publication in “Climatological Data.” — More -
Volunteer weather observers conscientiously contribute their time so that observations can provide the vital information needed. These data are invaluable in learning more about the floods, droughts, heat and cold waves affecting us all. The data are also used in agricultural planning and assessment, engineering, environmental-impact assessment, utilities planning, and litigation. Coop data plays a critical role in efforts to recognize and evaluate the extent of human impacts on climate from local to global scales.