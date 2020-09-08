Support Local Journalism

In the article about Rocky Mountain Martial Arts last week, it was written that Ron Manchester received his training as a Green Beret in Korea.  This was wrong information.  The following is the correct information:

Ron started in martial arts when he was 22-years-old and in the National Guard.  His Sgt. Major received his training as a Green Beret in Korea.  He agreed to be Ron's sensei and train him and any others he found.  They got together a Dojo and all learned together.

Also, Ron and Jymme Sue teach Jui Jitsu, Karate, and Tae Kwon Do at their new dojo.  They are located at 845 Washington in Montpelier.

