In the article about Rocky Mountain Martial Arts last week, it was written that Ron Manchester received his training as a Green Beret in Korea. This was wrong information. The following is the correct information:
Ron started in martial arts when he was 22-years-old and in the National Guard. His Sgt. Major received his training as a Green Beret in Korea. He agreed to be Ron's sensei and train him and any others he found. They got together a Dojo and all learned together.
Also, Ron and Jymme Sue teach Jui Jitsu, Karate, and Tae Kwon Do at their new dojo. They are located at 845 Washington in Montpelier.