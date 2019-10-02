Country Road Clothing & More opened their doors with a Grand Opening on Sept. 21.
Country Road Clothing & More is a new clothing store in Montpelier that carries new clothing for men, women, and children in all sizes up to size 3X in men and women. All of the clothing is purchased from US suppliers and is of excellent quality.
Country Road Clothing & More is located where Country Prim Too was recently located. In fact, they will be carrying some of Country Prim Too’s pieces in areas of the store yet to be expanded into just to showcase them for Country Prim.
The store is being run by Jennifer and Joseph Soares. Jennifer and Joe and their family of seven moved here in February of 2017 from Las Vegas. They have five children: Alexis (15), Joseph, Jr., (13), Jonathan (10), Serenity (6), and Sedona (4). Jennifer’s parents also recently moved here from Las Vegas to be here with the family.
According to Jennifer, she decided to open the clothing store because when people would post on Facebook, she listened to what they said they needed, and that was mainly clothes and shoes. She said her family needs to be able to support itself through the winter, and she also wants to be able to bring something to the community that will help other families as well, and so the Country Road Clothing & More store was born.
According to Jennifer, the store carries clothing of affordable pricing and quality. They also carry home decor items, handmade crafts, women’s accessories, jewelry, hair items, and women’s intimates. In the winter, it will carry snow gear such as boots, beanies, and heavy winter coats.
She mentioned that they just got a contract with “Lazy One Pajamas,” so they will be carrying them as well. They will also soon be stocking “Wranglers” brand items as well as “Carhartt” brand items, and soon they will also carry shoes.
All money goes right back into building the store’s inventory.
In the future they will be doing things such as “Senior Days” and “Veteran’s Days” in the store as well.
Their winter hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and summer hours will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., which will begin just before Memorial Day.
According to Jennifer, “We are always open to suggestions because it’s a community store. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the community.”