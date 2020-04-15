The monthly meeting of the Bear Lake County Commissioners was held April 13, 2020. The meeting was held by teleconference because of the Governor’s “Stay at home order.” The commissioners were all present, as well as Clerk Cindy Garner and Attorney Adam McKenzie. All others present were as listed on the agenda.
The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen. The first order of business was approval of the agenda, and it was approved as is.
In the elected officials portion of the meeting, Commissioner Brad Jensen mentioned that most of his meetings had all been canceled. Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen recommended to him that they should hold regular meetings and do them by conference call.
Commissioner Rex Payne said that they have changed the date for the move from the old courthouse to the new courthouse to May 11 through 16. They plan to pave the parking lot of the new courthouse on May 1 and 2. He also reported that the airport is working on the head gate on the dike that they have been having problems with for a few years, but it should be alright. Also, during January, they sold 1,200 gallons of aviation fuel to the snowmobile hill climbers. They also have a map for fencing and will hold on for further repairs. Commissioner Payne also received a call from the Forest Service saying that they have the campgrounds open. The campground restrooms will be open, but there will be signs up that say “No Maintenance and No Toilet Paper.” He also reported that Dan Eborn is the Acting Manager for the Extension Service and doing a good job, and they promise they will be advertising for a new agent May 9. He also said that the Vehicle Extension Office will be moving and needs to advertise and bid or hold off on the old office. Chairman Rasmussen said that they should hold off for now.
Tricia Poulsen of the Treasurer’s Office had a question as to how far back they could refund on a garbage bill for Dave Longfellow. Adam replied that it’s a year from when the obligation would have come up. A motion was made to cancel garbage overage for the year 2020. Another motion was made to refund based on what Adam and Trish decide based on Idaho Statute.
Sheriff Bart Heslington reported that a lot of people have come to their vacation homes on the south end of the county to isolate themselves. They are seeing a lot of activity around the lake at the state parks. He said that one of his deputies got hold of him and said, “You would think it was summer time at the lake!” Some have tried to camp and build fires at the beach, so they have been dealing with that, but nothing extraordinary. Chairman Rasmussen suggested that the first responders are the first line of defense. They should be asking people if they have a fever, cough, or cold, or if they have been in a hotspot. Sheriff Heslington mentioned that in their meeting they were told that the first defense for the first responders is the dispatcher. It makes them aware of what they are walking into.
Chairman Rasmussen said that the golf course opened April 15, but there are guidelines: no congregating of people, and the clubhouse and restaurant remain closed. They are disinfecting the carts and equipment, and no more than one person can be on a cart unless they are of the same household. He also mentioned that if there are any issues with ICRMP, you can call and talk with them. Also, the Board of Health meeting went really well. There was a lot of discussion about first responders. He said that 95 percent of the cases in southern Idaho are travel related. He went on to say, “The key thing is don’t travel! If you have to go out, the key is social distancing. Put a mask on. A mask won’t protect you from getting the virus, but it will protect your neighbor if you have the virus. Wash your hands. Let’s continue to do what we’re doing. You don’t have to take your whole family to the store; just one of you go. And the fishing on Bear Lake is wonderful! That’s definitely something you can do as an activity while we have the ‘Stay at Home Order.’”
Heber Dunford mentioned that Idaho Parks and Recreation is down for a while, so it isn’t possible to register any recreational vehicles until after Apr. 29. They have, however, put an extension on currently registered vehicles.
Dale Thornock was concerned that the move would inhibit the tax assessment period. He mentioned that the Tax Commission wants a preliminary tax assessment report by Apr. 18 and it takes a week to prepare it. Chairman Rasmussen replied that they are not moving everyone at once, and they will make adjustments and make everything work.
In the General Action Items portion of the meeting, a motion was passed to ratify the claims for the month. Also, five sets of minutes were approved; those being Mar. 9, two on Mar. 16, Mar. 23, and Mar. 31, 2020. Also, the Fair Housing Month Proclamation was ratified.
For the May 19 Election Update, Clerk Garner reported that the voting will all be done by absentee ballot. Everyone needs to request an absentee ballot either online at IdahoVotes.com or by calling the clerk’s office so they can send one out to you. Chairman Rasmussen mentioned that he recommends getting the word out that it’s a right and a privilege to vote, and he encourages everyone to vote.
In the COVID-19 update, Alan Eborn reported that as of that morning, Apr. 13, there were 1,426 cases in Idaho with 11 new cases on Saturday and 19 new cases on Sunday. There were also 132 hospitalization and 153 healthcare workers infected. There are no new cases in our region. Bear Lake County, Franklin County, and Oneida County have no cases. The emergency medical services request that we use spray sanitizers because we have flu cases around the county with similar symptoms as the Coronavirus, and spray sanitizers help decontaminate. They have wipes and hand sanitizers on order. The community is crocheting bands for the hospital staff so they will be more comfortable. These help so that instead of putting bands around ears, it puts a strap around the back of the head with buttons. There has been discussion of a mass fatality plan with the recorder. One went out with all the coroners. The Fire Department ordered an ozone gun. It is possible to place masks in an enclosed trailer and decontaminate them with ozone. Mr. Eborn received an email from the Office of Emergency Management that said, “Ozone could be the answer to your needs.” Lastly, they had a chance to pick up some N95 masks for $5 per mask, which is not in the budget. The courthouse called and said they ran across a source that got them for $2.50 apiece, so they ordered 1,000 N95 masks, which will be distributed to the Emergency Medical Service and law enforcement. They will receive those on Apr. 16. He says, “You can’t afford to go into a situation unprotected. You have to have extra precautions. This was one of the weak links in our county. We are running quite well now; better than expected. Stay home, be safe, wash hands a lot. It will get us through this.”
Chairman Rasmussen also commented on how much help the HAM Radios can be. Their frequency is 147.120.
Regarding the Grant Offer for the Airport Improvement Program and Audit Certification, they have awarded this based on the engineer’s bid, which was opened in the last meeting. The next one will be for the project work. They also have the notice of award, which needs to be signed by the commissioners and Adam.
The Airport Notice of Award, Grant Offer to Rehabilitate Runway, Contract Documents also need to be signed.
Wayne Davidson, Building Inspector, reported that they had five new home permits in March, which he says is typical for this time of year. He expects more as the weather gets warmer. He added that the contractors are still moving on jobs they already have. He also said that other contractors are saying that some of the homes they thought they would be starting right now are being held off to see what happens with the virus situation. As far as the courthouse update, Mr. Davidson reported that the COVID-19 situation as slowed things down a bit. He says that they are trying for May 1 to move the Sheriff’s Department and the DOD. They have also been delayed because of trucking and manufacturing plants. They have a new phone for the 911 radio. All of the flooring is done except the big courtroom. All of the trim is up. But a lot still has to happen. Chairman Rasmussen mentioned that when this all started with the camera system, they thought Mr. Davidson would just be a helper, and now he is doing all the work. He is doing a good job and they appreciate that.
Dennis Hunzeker then brought up that he met with Conrad Michaelson several years ago about the fact that there has been a county road designated going up from Sheep Creek Road, up from Highway 30 to the Bischoff cabin where the road ends. Someone has penciled in on the map to go clear to the Forest Service area. He doesn’t want to it to go through his private property. He said that people go up in hunting season and have trouble closing gates so they go up through this area. He says it is and always has been a county road up to the Bischoff cabin but not proceeding past that. Chairman Rasmussen said he knows the road described and thinks it’s a public road. He said the plan was to hold a public meeting this week about the county road maps, but due to the “stay at home” order it was postponed. When a meeting can be held, he will let Dennis know about it. He also mentioned that it probably won’t be until at least June.
Roy Bunderson talked with the commissioners about using county equipment on private property. It was decided that the county needs a policy in place for allowing people to use the county equipment on their property.
There was only one bid for the Airport 1992 F8000 Plow Truck with plow, from Daniel Smith of Soda Springs. The bid was for $500. A motion was made and passed to accept the bid, which includes relocating the truck and plow.
Scott Esquibel, County Superintendent, reported that they were still plowing and maintaining roads in March. They drilled four holes in the Jericho Loop bridge and are moving forward on the grant on the Jericho Loop. They are also starting the cleaning of culverts and removing beaver dams. All month they hauled chips for chip sealing and finished that this last week. They have 10.5 miles of chip sealing planned for this year. They have also been preparing equipment for summer work and have started the blades out blading roads as well. He also reported that the landfill district meeting was canceled. He said that they had as many people at the landfill on Friday and Saturday, Apr. 10 and 11, as they usually have in the summer months. He reported that the tonnage at the landfill for March and YTD is 13.39. Chairman Payne added that the county hauled 23 animals in 31 days, which averages .742 animals a day.
Mitch Poulsen, Planning and Zoning Administrator, and Jeff Sorensen of Keller Associates, continued the road standards discussion that has been ongoing for a couple of months. A document was given to the commissioners with Keller’s recommendations on road standards, and Mr. Sorensen asked if they were satisfied with it or if they wanted to make any changes. He also mentioned that they might want to draft a smaller, separate document to address modifications. Mr. Poulsen mentioned that gravel roads are mainly what the county has, and this document is mainly for blacktop toads. Also needing to be addressed are cattle guards and striping. He recommended getting a final document with a minimum asphalt section and getting something approved and accepted. Commissioner Jensen also agreed that a cleaned-up document needs to be ready for the next meeting. Chairman Rasmussen agreed that the engineer and the people in the field need to understand what’s going on and it needs to be consistent with the Planning and Zoning Department. He wants them to get it to them a week before the meeting, which would be Mar. 4. He also agreed, upon request by Mr. Sorensen, to a fee of $5,000 for a formalized document.
Tyler Stuart of Jones and DeMille Engineering, Inc., then reported on the 2019 build grant that had been submitted. He had a call from USDOT and they gave some pointers of ways that it can be improved. They said that four of the five categories were “pretty good.” The selection committee placed it in the “highly recommended” category. One comment was “get insider leverage. Play politics.” If they want to do a 2020 application for the build grant, they need to get it in by May 18. Chairman Rasmussen said he thinks they need to go ahead and move forward with it.
After that, the commissioners went into Executive Session so the meeting was adjourned. There were no decisions or motions made during Executive Session.
The next meeting will be held May 11, 2020.