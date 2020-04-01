Bear Lake County Commissioners adopted the following Declaration at a special Commissioner meeting on March 31,2020.
WHEREAS, the President of the United States and the Governor of the state of Idaho have declared a health emergency related to the threat of Covid-19, and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Idaho Code § 46-1011 the Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Bear Lake County has declared a local disaster emergency on the 31-day March 2020 due to the threat of Covid-19: and
WHEREAS, said declaration sets forth legal and factual considerations in support of such declaration, and
WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners Bear Lake County recognizes the imminent threat of widespread and severe harm to the health of residents and visitors to Bear Lake County as addressed by the Centers for Disease Control and by actions of the Governor of the state of Idaho , and
WHEREAS, such declaration activates the response and recovery aspects of applicable local, federal or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans for the furnishing of aid and assistance; and
WHEREAS, the emergency referenced herein” exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to Bear Lake County and requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property; and
WHEREAS, Idaho Code § 67-2808 authorizes the Board of Commissioners of Bear Lake County to declare an emergency and that the public interest and necessity may demand the immediate expenditure of public money without compliance with formal bidding procedures; and
WHEREAS, an emergency declaration must be filed with the Bear Lake County recorder’s office and “given prompt and general publicity.”
NOW THEREFORE, the Board of Commissioners of Bear Lake County does hereby declare:
That a Local Disaster Emergency exists and that all efforts will be made to protect the citizens and property of Bear Lake County through activation of all local disaster emergency plans, federal emergency assistance and state emergency assistance; and That this Local Disaster Emergency shall continue until the Centers for Disease Control and the Governor of the state of Idaho sound an end to the emergency and the Board of Commissioners expressly authorizes the discontinuance of such Declaration; and Pursuant to this Resolution the following steps are expressly authorized in furtherance of the foregoing disaster emergency declaration:
• Authorizing the Chairman to establish other administrative policies necessary to protect the public health and safety.
That this Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency (“Declaration”) shall be promptly filed with the Bear Lake County Recorder’s Office; and That prompt and general publicity shall be given by a press release notifying the public of this Declaration.
Approved by the Board of Commissioners of Bear Lake County this 31 day of March 2020.