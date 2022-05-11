The Bear Lake County Fire Department hosted a discussion with firefighters from the Forest Service on May 4th, in preparation for the coming wildfire season.
The session was in part a review of the past year’s wildfires. In 2021, 58,985 wildfires burned roughly 7 million acres across the United States. This is in line with averages over the prior decade, but USFS notes that these averages are still historically high due to persistent heat and drought.
For the year, more than 6,000 structures were lost, and more than half of these were homes.
Firefighters also discussed scenarios and dangers specific to wildland fires, which entail different tactics and different dangers than the structure fires that dominate colder months.
In one recounting, two firefighters were encircled by flame without an escape route, but had only one single-person fire shelter between them. They lived to tell the tale, but also give a warning to others who might venture out ill-equipped.
Chief Mark Parker gave the News-Examiner an outlook for the year ahead.
“This year is different than last year because it’s greener,” said Parker. “We’ve had good spring moisture this year so it’s greening everything up, and that’s taken our spring fires out of the equation.”
The flip-side is that this contributes further fuel for when the weather turns dryer.
“The fine-fuel grasses — I call ‘em one-hour-grasses — are going pretty good. The snow pack is sticking around better than it did last year. The cooler weather is helping to push the fire season further down the road.”
Bear Lake County remains in what the federal agencies call “severe drought,” the same designation it held a year ago.
Another firefighter in the discussion pointed out that where agricultural land gives way to residences, the grazing stops and the grasses grow unchecked.
What’s new on the department this year?
“We’ve designated a handful of new training officers,” said Parker. “We’re doing more hands-on training, and we’re getting better PPE [protective equipment] on our guys. We’ve added in the last couple years two P-19s, the airport crash trucks, where one person can drive in and spray water. They carry a couple thousand gallons, so that was a good addition to the fleets.”
As for volunteers, Parker says, “We keep adding a few members here and there. We still need some members in our outlying areas.”
For anyone interested, the department meets at the county station in Montpelier on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.