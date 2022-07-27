Each of the last three years, Lori (Bomsta) Stafford and husband Aaron Stafford have climbed Mt. Rainier. This year, for their 20th anniversary, they decided to go bigger.
“From climbing Rainier, we fell in love with it,” said Lori, “and this year we wanted to try the next thing, something tougher.”
That next thing was Denali, which at 20,310’ is the highest peak in North America. It is also one of the most prominent peaks on earth from base to peak, around 17,000’ to 19,000’ above the surrounding terrain. Mt. Everest, by comparison, is roughly 12,000’ to 15,000’ above its base terrain.
This all amounts to a long journey with a lot of weight.
“The climb is a lot different from Rainier in that you have to carry all this gear with you. It takes a lot because you plan to be on the mountain for three to four weeks.” This compares to generally a two-day summit and return on Rainier.
“You start with sixty pounds in a sled,” said Lori, “and another sixty in your pack. You pull the sled behind you, attached to your hips.”
For this complex of a trip, the couple joined a group with several other climbers and professional guides.
“We hired guides for this one, since we hadn’t been on the mountain before and didn’t want to end up dead.”
Lori found herself struggling early on.
“Normally you’ll hike a lot in the dark hours because of the heat and sun, but our guides let us hike in the day. I got pretty dehydrated on the first day.”
The group made camp at 11,000’ elevation, and again at 14,000’, where they buried a portion of their gear before making the summit run.
Lori said the timing worked out perfectly for their team, as weather had held some groups back in the days preceding. As her team approached the summit, they passed a number of the teams returning who had been waiting for the right window.
On the way back down, Lori had severely beaten feet, and frostbite on several fingers. “They were gross,” said her daughter. By the time Lori visited the office of the News-Examiner several weeks later, all digits were intact and restored to good color.
Lori graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2001, met Aaron at BYU Idaho, and subsequently moved to Enumclaw, Washington. The couple and their kids are now pondering an exit.
“It’s been a good place but we didn’t realize the governor could have such a big say in your freedom, so we haven’t loved it as much the last two years.”
The pair have acquired land off Lanark in partnership with siblings, and have begun the process of developing it.
“It used to be like, I don’t think we’re ever leaving, and now it’s: Let’s get some property in Bear Lake; we’re coming back.”