The Bear Lake County Commissioners have asked citizens to comply with the CDC and State guidelines. The Commissioners are asking residents, non-residents and businesses to conduct any county business online, by phone or mail if only.
FOR ASSISTANCE please call:208-945-2155 and press the extension to the office, you need to speak with.
ASSESSOR’S OFFICE/DMV – Ext. 4 Until further notice, regarding Motor Vehicle Licensing, anything recreational (ATVS, UTVS, Boats, Snowmobiles & Travel Trailers) are considered non-essential at this time. If you need these licensed you will either need to do it online, by mail or over the phone with us.
You will not be able to come into the office to register these vehicles. Any other concerns, contact State Parks & Recreation – 208-334-4199.
The State has extended vehicle registration deadlines due to the emergency.
CLERKS OFFICE – Ext. 5
COURT CLERKS – Ext. 6
TREASURER – Ext. 7 Services and on-line payment of taxes may be accessed through the following website: https://www.bearlakecounty.info/treasurer.html
PLANNING & BUILDING – Ext. 39
PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE – Ext. 34
ROAD AND BRIDGE – Please call (208) 847-1061.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY LANDFILL – (208) 847-4259.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY WEED ABATEMENT –Please call (208) 847-0098.
IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY CALL 911
Thank you for sharing this information with individuals, friends or relatives who may be directly affected. Thank you for your cooperation as we work with public health officials and the State of Idaho.