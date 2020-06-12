A final round of grants totaling $200,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho will go to community organizations throughout the state to help low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, along with those in need of physical or mental healthcare, and childcare.
Since April, $1.3 million has been awarded. The Steering Committee, comprised of community leaders from throughout the state, will continue to monitor and evaluate the effects of the coronavirus on communities and will be ready to respond quickly to a resurgence of the virus later this year or to commit additional funding to long-term recovery.
In east and southeast Idaho, the following organizations were recipients of the final round of grantmaking. Organizations have flexibility to use the funds to meet their greatest needs. To see a full list of grants: https://www.idahocf.org/covid-19 and click on “See Grantees.”
Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation – $17,500 for low-income individuals in Bear Lake County to receive counseling and help with food, rent, or utilities. Funding will also be used for community outreach on suicide prevention and education. To strengthen community health by developing, improving, and expanding the facilities, services, and initiatives of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
JRM Foundation for Humanity – $5,000 to purchase, masks, gloves, food and hygiene supplies for the Fort Hall Reservation. Mission statement: To provide food, masks, gloves and essential toiletries to elders, disabled and those with critical needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Shelley Area Senior Citizens Inc – $5,000 to purchase disposable trays for Meals on Wheels and curbside service. Mission Statement: To promote, coordinate, and integrate all aging programs in all the northern Bingham County areas. To develop and deliver social, nutritional, transportation and other services for older adults.
New Day Lutheran Church Summer Food Service Program $2,500 to provide summer food service in a public park Monday-Friday to low-income and hungry kids and families through Aug. 21. Mission statement: To serve low-income families by providing a healthy meal for children and adults through the USDA Summer Food Service Program
Teton Valley Food Pantry – $15,000 to purchase food for those in need and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission statement: To provide a food pantry, including the solicitation of food and/or financial donations, for the purpose of distributing food to low-income and unemployed households, including to relieve situations of emergency distress.
Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen – $5,000 to purchase takeout containers, food, bottled water and cleaning and sanitation supplies. Mission statement: Open seven days a week serving over 55,000 meals a year in Idaho Falls.
Grant applications were reviewed by a Rapid Response Team and approved by the Steering Committee. Both are comprised of local community members, nonprofit leaders and others. Final approval comes from the ICF Board Executive Committee.
The COVID-19 Fund for Idaho received significant support from foundations, companies and individuals throughout Idaho. Lead Funding Partners are: Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
The partners in the effort are: Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, United Way of Treasure Valley and United Ways throughout Idaho, including: Twin County United Way (Lewiston), United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, United Way of Moscow/Latah County, United Way of North Idaho, United Way of South Central Idaho and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.