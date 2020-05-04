In just four weeks of grantmaking, the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved $1.055 million for organizations throughout Idaho that are helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, along with those in need of physical or mental healthcare, and childcare.
This was the last weekly grant distribution from the fund for immediate needs. The Steering Committee, comprised of community leaders from throughout the state, is reviewing the longer-term recovery needs to determine priorities and timing of future grant distributions. All requests submitted by May 5, including those submitted in March and April, will remain under consideration.
In east and southeast Idaho, high-need grants will go to the following organizations. Needs are changing quickly, so organizations have flexibility to use the funds to meet their greatest needs.
Challis Senior Citizens Inc – $1,150 to repair the hot water tank on the dishwasher in order to sanitize dishes and to purchase gloves, to-go containers, towels, hand soap, sanitizing supplies and additional food. Mission statement: To promote and affect improved dignity and quality of life for all older residents in the Challis area and to bring needed services to these residents.
Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho – $14,000 to implement a telehealth system for individual and group counseling for victims of gender-based violence, to purchase cleaning supplies, hygiene products and food, and to offer stipends to staff who are at additional risk due to COVID-19. Mission statement: To promote safe and thriving families, work to end physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, and provide victim support.
Rigby Senior Center – $5,000 to help seniors, individuals, and families by supplementing their nutritional needs through the senior center and Meals on Wheels. Mission statement: To support the nutritional needs of the citizens of the Rigby area, especially those over the age of 60, through Meals on Wheels and daily lunch program.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe – $25,000 to combat food insecurity in the Shoshone-Bannock community, which includes neighboring communities such as Blackfoot, American Falls and Pocatello.
Southeast Idaho Council of Governments Inc – $7,675 to accommodate the increased costs for staff to home deliver meals and provide curbside meals to seniors, including additional cleaning supplies, takeout packaging and other expenses.
Grant applications were reviewed by a Rapid Response Team and approved by the Steering Committee. Both are comprised of local community members, nonprofit leaders and others. Final approval comes from the ICF Board Executive Committee.
The COVID-19 Fund for Idaho received significant support from foundations, companies and individuals throughout Idaho. Lead Funding Partners are: Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
To give: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. All donations received will go to organizations helping those in need.
The partners in the effort are: Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, United Way of Treasure Valley and United Ways throughout Idaho, including: Twin County United Way (Lewiston), United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, United Way of Moscow/Latah County, United Way of North Idaho, United Way of South Central Idaho and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.