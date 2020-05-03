• Idaho is reporting 2,061 verified cases of COVID-19, with 26 new cases, and 64 deaths as of May 2, 2020. No cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. However, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada (705), Adams (3), Bannock (11), Bingham (40), Blaine (497), Bonner (40), Bonneville (28), Camas (1), Canyon (258), Caribou (1), Cassia (13), Custer (2), Elmore (30), Fremont (2), Gem (13), Gooding (12), Idaho (3), Jefferson (5), Jerome (55), Kootenai (62), Latah (5), Lemhi (1), Lincoln (29), Madison (12), Minidoka (11), Nez Perce (60), Owyhee (8), Payette (16), Power (2), Teton (9), Twin Falls (196), Valley (2), and Washington (1).
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Delivery van: Doctor happens upon Logan hospital parking-lot childbirth, pitches in
-
$5,000 marble sculpture by USU alumnus goes missing
-
Mendon man booked on suspicion of additional child sexual abuse charges
-
New charge alleges Millville man injured sergeant in jail
-
Cache restaurants not out of the woods despite restrictions easing