• Idaho is reporting 2,419 verified cases of COVID-19, with 30 new cases, and 73 deaths as of May 17, 2020. No cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. However, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada (773), Adams (3), Bannock (14), Bingham (6), Blaine (508), Bonner (4), Bonneville (33), Camas (1), Canyon (277), Caribou (1), Cassia (18), Custer (2), Elmore (31), Fremont (3), Gem (16), Gooding (25), Idaho (3), Jefferson (2), Jerome (95), Kootenai (65), Latah (6), Lemhi (1), Lincoln (29), Madison (19), Minidoka (15), Nez Perce (79), Owyhee (8), Payette (20), Power (3), Teton (11), Twin Falls (318), Valley (2), and Washington (23).
