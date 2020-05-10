• Idaho is reporting 2,230 verified cases of COVID-19, with 25 new cases, and 67 deaths as of May 10, 2020. No cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. However, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada (733), Adams (3), Bannock (12), Bingham (4), Blaine (503), Bonner (4), Bonneville (30), Camas (1), Canyon (272), Caribou (1), Cassia (15), Custer (2), Elmore (31), Fremont (3), Gem (16), Gooding (17), Idaho (3), Jefferson (5), Jerome (71), Kootenai (63), Latah (5), Lemhi (1), Lincoln (29), Madison (17), Minidoka (11), Nez Perce (78), Owyhee (8), Payette (17), Power (2), Teton (11), Twin Falls (259), Valley (2), Washington (1).
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Illegal baseball games raise issues in valley
-
Don't tread on bees: USU professors say 'murder hornets' not a likely threat to Utah
-
After low numbers for weeks, BRHD detects 6 more COVID-19 cases in Cache County
-
Virus causing havoc with Cache Valley's city celebrations
-
Logan Aquatic Center cancels 2020 season, takes opportunity for upgrades