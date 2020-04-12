Coronavirus
Stock Photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• Idaho is reporting 1,426 verified cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths. No cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. However, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada (517), Adams (1), Bannock (5), Bingham (2), Blaine (454), Bonner (4), Bonneville (14), Camas (1), Canyon (155), Caribou (1), Cassia (8), Custer (2), Elmore (16), Fremont (2), Gem (9), Gooding (5), Idaho (3), Jefferson (4), Jerome (29), Kootenai (45), Lincoln (15), Madison (5), Minidoka (5), Nez Perce (19), Owyhee (4), Payette (8), Power (2), Teton (6), Twin Falls (79), Valley (2), and Washington (1). Idaho has confirmed community spread in 13 counties: Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Payette, Teton, and Twin Falls.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.