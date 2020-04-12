• Idaho is reporting 1,426 verified cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths. No cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. However, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada (517), Adams (1), Bannock (5), Bingham (2), Blaine (454), Bonner (4), Bonneville (14), Camas (1), Canyon (155), Caribou (1), Cassia (8), Custer (2), Elmore (16), Fremont (2), Gem (9), Gooding (5), Idaho (3), Jefferson (4), Jerome (29), Kootenai (45), Lincoln (15), Madison (5), Minidoka (5), Nez Perce (19), Owyhee (4), Payette (8), Power (2), Teton (6), Twin Falls (79), Valley (2), and Washington (1). Idaho has confirmed community spread in 13 counties: Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Payette, Teton, and Twin Falls.
