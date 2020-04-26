Support Local Journalism

• Idaho is reporting 1,897 verified cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. No cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. However, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada (650), Adams (3), Bannock (8), Bingham (3), Blaine (492), Bonner (4), Bonneville (28), Camas (1), Canyon (233), Caribou (1), Cassia (12), Custer (2), Elmore (29), Fremont (2), Gem (12), Gooding (9), Idaho (3), Jefferson (5), Jerome (46), Kootenai (61), Latah (4), Lemhi (1), Lincoln (22), Madison (8), Minidoka (10), Nez Perce (58), Owyhee (8), Payette (13), Power (2), Teton (8), Twin Falls (156), Valley (2), and Washington (1).

