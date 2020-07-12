• Idaho is reporting 10,902 verified cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths. Two cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. No cases have been confirmed in three of Idaho’s counties. Ada (3,975), Adams (12), Bannock (140), Bear Lake (2), Benewah (29), Bingham (78), Blaine (549), Boise (8), Bonner (59), Bonneville (190), Boundary (5), Butte (0), Camas (1), Canyon (2,010), Caribou (16), Cassia (323), Clark (0), Clearwater (5), Custer (5), Elmore (91), Franklin (32), Fremont (11), Gem (57), Gooding (84), Idaho (11), Jefferson (24), Jerome (296), Kootenai (678), Latah (36), Lemhi (3), Lewis (0), Lincoln (43), Madison (66), Minidoka (264), Nez Perce (108), Oneida (6), Owyhee (87), Payette (172), Power (20< Shoshone (8), Teton (29), Twin Falls (816), Unknown (1), Valley (24), and Washington (131).
