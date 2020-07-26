Support Local Journalism

• Idaho is reporting 18,370 verified cases of COVID-19 and 136 deaths. Eight (8) cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. No cases have been confirmed in three of Idaho’s counties. Ada (6,681), Adams (15), Bannock (226), Bear Lake (8), Benewah (42), Bingham (142), Blaine (545), Boise (26), Bonner (126), Bonneville (412), Boundary (28), Camas (1), Canyon (3,979), Caribou (20), Cassia (364), Clearwater (13), Custer (7), Elmore (142), Franklin (39), Fremont (31), Gem (117), Gooding (99), Idaho (23), Jefferson (78), Jerome (319), Kootenai (1,298), Latah (58), Lemhi (8), Lincoln (42), Madison (91), Minidoka (337), Nez Perce (109), Oneida (8), Owyhee (173), Payette (258), Power (27), Shoshone (40), Teton (48), Twin Fall (909), Valley (39), and Washington (137).

