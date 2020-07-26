• Idaho is reporting 18,370 verified cases of COVID-19 and 136 deaths. Eight (8) cases have been confirmed in Bear Lake County. No cases have been confirmed in three of Idaho’s counties. Ada (6,681), Adams (15), Bannock (226), Bear Lake (8), Benewah (42), Bingham (142), Blaine (545), Boise (26), Bonner (126), Bonneville (412), Boundary (28), Camas (1), Canyon (3,979), Caribou (20), Cassia (364), Clearwater (13), Custer (7), Elmore (142), Franklin (39), Fremont (31), Gem (117), Gooding (99), Idaho (23), Jefferson (78), Jerome (319), Kootenai (1,298), Latah (58), Lemhi (8), Lincoln (42), Madison (91), Minidoka (337), Nez Perce (109), Oneida (8), Owyhee (173), Payette (258), Power (27), Shoshone (40), Teton (48), Twin Fall (909), Valley (39), and Washington (137).
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Cache County School District delays back-to-school decision
-
Large print suggests Sasquatch to local hiker
-
Homicide investigation underway; two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
-
Logan mayor to ask governor for permission for citywide mask mandate
-
Officials, citizens react to proposed mask mandate in Logan