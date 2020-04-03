Coronavirus has really shaken things up for us, not just here, but around the world. British PM Boris Johnson was diagnosed with it and he is one of the most powerful people in the world. New York is averaging almost 10,000 new cases a day and almost 1,000 deaths a day this week, and it is one of the largest cities in the US. Idaho’s rate of infection is similar to what New York’s was two weeks ago. Our current rate of infection is doubling every 3 days throughout the state and it is in almost every county in the state.
One of the things that is extremely important is that we don’t pass on pseudoscience memes and reports on facebook or other social media. “Miracle Cures” have caused some people to die from taking chemicals that they heard about on the news. The rumors that “that this is just another flu” have caused some to ignore social distancing orders; a church in Washington state had a choir practice and almost half of their numbers are sick with two already dead. Social distancing is not about preventing infection, it's about slowing the spread.
As it is, conservative estimates put us at over a 65% infection rate world wide. With a death rate of around 3%. Current estimates of the US population is around 327 million. That means that over 212 million will get infected, on the low side. That means that over 6 million will die from this, on the low side! That is almost 4 times the population of Idaho. If we don’t social distance and slow this down, this is the end result. Too many people will get sick at once, our hospital only has 2 ventilators, Idaho only has around 4 to 500 (I’m sure we have more now), no where near what we need to treat if everyone were to get sick at once.
Governor Little issued a State Emergency, Mayor Sharp has issued an Emergency Declaration. These are important guidelines and not to be mocked or flouted. There are already Legislative and County Leaders throughout Idaho that are openly disobeying and ignoring these declarations. In North Idaho, Pastor Tim, a Pastor and State Legislator, openly mocked the Governor and held church services for his congregation this last Sunday. He lives in an area that already has community spreading of the virus. Don’t be like Pastor Tim.
Don’t be like the Legislators that are screaming about how your Constitutional Rights are being taken away. You are being asked to stay home, to slow the spread, to save the lives of those most vulnerable to the disease, those over 60. The Idaho Freedom Foundation and their Legislative supporters have been non-stop complaining about the Governor’s executive actions. Actions that are perfectly justified and let’s be honest, aren’t preventing many people from doing anything that they want anyways.
One part of this order is that the second primary to be held on May 19th is going to be a completely absentee ballot election only. The Idaho Secretary of State is sending out a ballot request form to every registered voter in Idaho. When you get that form, please fill it out and send it in so that your voice can be heard in the upcoming election. We have some important options in contested elections and every vote will count. If you need any help filling out a form, getting one (in case your form is lost in the mail), or just getting it to where it needs to go, please contact me and I will be more than happy to help you out. From six feet away of course.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.