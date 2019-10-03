On October 1, 2019, Craig G Nussbaum succumbed to a sudden illness at the age of 46. He was born on October 21, 1972 in Montpelier, Idaho just five minutes after his twin brother Scott.
Craig grew up in the Bear Lake Valley, and after graduating from Bear Lake High School, attended Wyoming Technical Institute. There he earned an associate's degree in Collision/Refinishing Technology and business management. In October of 1999 he and his brother Scott opened Nussbaum Autobody. He loved his work and kept current with his education.
Living in Bear Lake gave Craig ample opportunity to do the things he loved: Jeep rides, mountain man rendezvous, shooting, fishing, and most recently raising chickens and bees.
Craig served the community on the Montpelier Fire Department for twenty-five years and for fifteen years on the county fire department.
He is survived by his mother, Georgia Nussbaum; twin brother, Scott (TaRhea); nephew, Boden; and children Kaitlyn and Andrew Nussbaum. He was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Irene Nussbaum.
Funeral services will be held October 5, 2019, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Montpelier 3rd/5th Ward Chapel at 1:00 pm. A viewing will be held on October 5, 2019 from 11:00 - 12:45 prior to services.