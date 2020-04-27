On Saturday evening, starting at 8 p.m., Montpelier downtown came alive. Washington Street was packed with cars. Bumper to bumper with music from the local radio station," The Wave" blaring from the open windows.
Why? It was the "Crusin the Drag" night to show support for the many families in our community that have lost family members during this unprecedented time in our history. It was also to show support for each other during this difficult time.
The Wave put out the message that they were taking requests all week, and that would be the music for the event.
There were old cars, new cars, Firetrucks, Semis, and pick-ups. There was even a vintage ambulance. All in all, there were 350+ cars. Some estimates were as high as 500.
Different businesses joined in the fun. Bear Lake Ice was set up in the old King's parking lot. Popcorn by the bucket from the Centre theater at $5.00 a bucket. All the restaurants were drive-in, pick up only. People of all ages joined in. Even the dogs were out riding on the back of motorcycles or sticking their heads out of cars and riding in the back of the trucks.
It turned out to be a great evening.
It was so much fun that the community is thinking of doing this again. Keep watching in The News-Examiner and listen to The Wave to find out what is happening next.
At 9:00 horns honked up and down the street to remember those, we have lost. The community support was excellent. There was a Facebook post from a guy that just happened to be driving through town. He didn't know why we were doing what we were doing, but he thought it was neat. He wondered if this was a way to show resistance to the virus. He doesn't know how our community can be there for each other.
Way to go Bear Lake residents. If we keep being there for each other and looking after our friends anyway, we can, we will make it through this and be better and stronger together.