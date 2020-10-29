Broulim’s in Montpelier, like other Broulim’s stores in southeastern Idaho, is transitioning to doing online ordering and curbside pickup. There is designated parking in front of Broulim’s just for curbside pickup, and they will be setting up the vestibule just inside for that purpose. They have already had a few orders, and it is working.
According to Dan at Broulim’s, “E-commerce is so big, and so by doing it on that level here, it will make it better for people. It’s a convenience thing.”
Broulim’s is partnering with “Rosie” to offer online grocery shopping from any device. Just go online to Broulims.com/onine-shopping.com and set up an account in your name; then start shopping! Everything in Broulim’s physical store is available online.
Each order you place goes into a virtual shopping cart that will be read by a Broulim’s “picker.” Then that “picker” will physically pick up each item in the store and bag it and put it into a cart for you to pick up curbside at your designated time.
Their motto is “You shop, we bag, and you pick it up at a time that works for you.” There are designated time slots for pickup of your groceries, so you just pick either the next available time slot, or you pick another available time slot.
There is a minimum of $30 for each order. In other words, you must spend at least $30 on an order for them to feel it is worth the effort of picking up your items and bringing them curbside. This only makes sense from a business standpoint. Then, it will cost you an extra $1.99 per order. However, they will give you a break on your first order and waive the $1.99 fee if you use the code EASYTOGO when you check out.
When you place your order online, the program retains your order in an “Orders” section for future reference. It also has a “List” section which retains your most often ordered items. This makes it easy when you place future orders to just re-order the same orders or the same items. They have done everything they can to make it very convenient for everyone.
Also, they are being very careful to monitor quality. They are committed to pick the very best items for you. For example, the pickers have been told to pick only the best apples, or potatoes, or meat. They will be very conscientious about what they put in your bags.
The whole program is geared toward helping people out. It will help mothers who have young children come after school and pick up an order. It will help those who are sick or who have health problems to call and have an order ready for pick up either by themselves or someone else. It will just make it more convenient for a lot of different people and reasons.
Broulim’s is also hoping to turn this into a delivery service in the future. They don’t know the parameters locally as yet, but it has been started in Idaho Falls. It depends on the Bear Lake Valley and how much it would be used. If the curbside service becomes popular, it is a good chance the delivery service will become a reality.
Dan says, “We just love the valley and want to make it convenient for the people to stay home and shop and have a great experience, and we want to make it as easy as possible. But we want to make sure they are served as well.”
Take advantage of the curbside service at Broulim’s. Let Broulim’s serve you. Go online to Broulims.com/online-shopping.com and place your order today. You won’t regret it!