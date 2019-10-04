"D'Anne Daniels,79, passed away suddenly on September 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. D'Anne was born August 27,1940 in Lake City, Iowa.
She graduated Lake City High School in 1959. She later moved to Las Vegas and began working at the telephone company, where she worked for more than twenty years.
In 1973, she married Terry Daniels from St. Charles, ID whom she spent her life with until his passing in 2018. Together, they escaped the heat of Las Vegas to enjoy the peaceful summers of Bear Lake. D'Anne was socially active and loved to play golf with her friends in Montpelier.
She is survived by her two brothers Bill and Don Harriott, nephews, Tom Daniels, Jim and Jeff Harriott, nieces Peggy Harriott, Susan Adams, Ann Marie Launders, Denise Wilbur, Desi Taylor and Sarah Daniels and her son, Joseph Browning, her daughter-in-law, Heidi Browning, and four grandchildren: Hannah, Joseph, Hope and Haily."