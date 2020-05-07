Daisy McDonald, wife of Chad McDonald of Montpelier, is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) currently working in a 200-bed nursing home in Fenton, Missouri.
Daisy is responsible for up to 14 residents at a time; seven rooms with two people per room. She says they are having more and more cases of COVID-19 pop up. Almost daily, a new case rears its head.
The nurses there have to be completely dressed out in isolation gowns no matter what room they go into. They have to wear face shields or safety goggles. Daisy ended up buying safety goggles because she didn’t like the shield. They wear gloves, hair nets, and N95 masks covered with another mask trying to keep the virus out as much as possible. As soon as she gets home, she takes her clothes off and jumps in the shower to “wash the virus down the drain.”
Just the weekend before this interview, they lost seven patients to the virus in the nursing home; one of which she cared for personally. In fact, the day of this interview, she had a patient diagnosed with the virus, and she was having a hard time because of it. She described the patient as having severe dementia, and all she could keep saying was, “It hurts! It hurts!” The woman is 92 years old and not expected to live more than a couple of days. She has surely passed by the time you are reading this article.
Daisy says that once a patient gets the virus, they start coughing a dry cough, and they run a low-grade fever. They say they have full body aches as well. Most of the pain is in their chest and in their lungs where the virus mainly attacks. It just progresses from there. They send a few of the patients into the hospital who don’t have DNRs (Do Not Resuscitate), but most patients have them. Those with DNRs are just kept in the nursing home and made as comfortable as possible until the virus finally takes them. Daisy says that’s the hardest part; just watching them decline. There is nothing she or anyone can do because they have the DNR that says not to do anything for them, just watch them decline and pass away.
She says that for some of her co-workers who have been there for years and have become attached to these patients, watching them pass away one after another is extremely hard on them.
Families are notified when a patient is in his or her last hours of life and asked if they want to be with the patient. They are given the option of wearing full gear with N95 masks, isolation gowns, hairnets, face shields, and gloves. They can be with their family member, hold their hand, and be there during their last moments. However, according to Daisy, a large number of them are, unfortunately, too afraid of contracting the virus, so they opt to stand outside and watch through a window instead.
When she went home on a Friday, one of her personal resident’s oxygen was at 93 percent. When she came back after the weekend, he was on five liters of oxygen, said he wasn’t feeling well and didn’t feel like eating. She said she knew he was going downhill. Then he was increased to 10 liters of oxygen over three days. They couldn’t keep his oxygen up to 80 percent even on 10 liters, so she knew he was going out then. He passed away that next Saturday.
She described another resident who was sent to the hospital because she didn’t have a DNR so they were going to try to do whatever they could to save her. She was on 50 liters of oxygen, which Daisy said is like having a turbo fan blowing in your face, and still it wasn’t enough for her to live. Then they got confirmation that this lady’s husband whom she was sharing a room with contracted the virus. He was moved to an isolation unit.
They were informed just the day of our interview that the CDC had come down with the news that they couldn’t keep moving the patients who were confirmed positive through the halls to the isolation units because they were spreading the virus. So, they are going to have to keep them in their rooms from now on. Things change daily; from day to day it’s different.
Daisy said that when her first resident passed away, she cried. She had a bond with him. But she says, “You just have to push the feelings aside and just move on to the next resident you have to care for. You have to suppress the feelings. It’s the same for all the nurses and staff. I’m doing okay. I find that when I get home, I’m just totally exhausted to the point that the last few nights I have fallen asleep trying to get undressed. It’s more or less from emotional rather than physical exhaustion. Watching residents get sick and knowing they are not going to make it because they are elderly and have underlying health conditions is hard. They have DNRs, and I know they are just going to decline and pass away because we can’t send them out to the hospital for even a hope of getting better.”
Daisy is worried now that the stay-at-home orders are being “abolished” because she says that people are going to ignore the social distancing laws. She is especially concerned that young people who are asymptomatic will visit their grandparents in the nursing homes and spread the virus to them. She knows it will spread like “wildfire” because she’s watching people die already.
Daisy’s story is just one of many out there. People are dying in droves in our nursing homes and hospitals across the nation, and nurses and doctors are the ones in the trenches seeing the truth. It’s a bit like war – we sit here in our comfortable homes while the soldiers are out there fighting. We need to be thankful for them, yes; but we also need to heed what they say.