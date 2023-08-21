dg

Dale Gribble.

 Fox

Many were caught by surprise last week when, on August 8th, the news came out that Johnny Hardwick, best known as the voice actor for Dale Gribble in the hit animated series King of the Hill, had passed away at the age of 64. For many King of the Hill fans, this was an outright tragedy, especially with the news that Mike Judge was considering bringing the series back for a revival on Hulu. While sequels, reboots, and revivals have a poor track record in American television, with Twin Peaks being a rare standout, many were still looking forward to a return to Arlen, Texas.

As a native Texan and as someone who grew up watching reruns of the show at my grandmother’s as a teenager, King of the Hill feels more and more like a home away from home. You know people like Peggy, you have cousins who remind you of Bobby, and Khan was just as much a real person as John Redcorn — although Mr. Redcorn was more likely to work at the casino across the state line than anything else. The show is near and dear to my heart. It is something that fellow parishioners and I reference laughingly when washing dishes after our post-liturgical meal. To see one of the most well-remembered characters lose his voice actor is the death of that character, and today, I want to offer a eulogy of sorts to Dale Gribble.


