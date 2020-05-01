Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford is running against incumbent Chad Christensen for State Representative Seat 2B in the State of Idaho. In a recent interview the News Examiner did with Commissioner Radford, he was able to personally give a few key points of his platform and reasons why he is running against Representative Christensen in the upcoming May 19 Primary Election.
First of all, Commissioner Radford’s platform is based on “common sense leadership.” He comes from 18 years of leadership as a precinct leader and a regional chairman elected by a 10-county leadership. He has worked for three senators, including Steve Simms; Republican leader Senator Bob Dole; and he worked a year for Larry Craig who was on the Board of Directors of the National Rifle Association. He says that “common sense” comes from public service and also a business and agricultural background. He grew up on a dairy farm and owned a small business which required that he meet payroll. Those experiences, added together, caused him to develop common sense that he means to bring to his office if the Republicans will give him the chance to be nominated for the State House. He also used to be the representative appointed to the Sargent at Arms for the Republican Senate. He met every morning with Lieutenant Governor Butch Otter, so he is on a first-name basis with the legislators. He was also a top attaché for the Idaho Senate. He knows how the process works. Common sense is what he will bring to this office. He believes that is why Republican county officials have appointed him for this race.
Along with this, Commissioner Radford has been endorsed by Mike Simpson as well as Butch Otter, who has been governor for three terms. Governor Otter served in the State House of Representatives before he was a governor or congressman. Radford feels he is a good judge of character and has taken a good strong stance in this race. He is happy about the two endorsements.
Commissioner Radford feels his stance on dairy farmers gives him a foot up against Chad Christensen. He says that everyone likes milk, butter, cheese and ice cream. Unfortunately, some people think we get our food from the store. But he knows how we get it – from agriculture, and dairy farmers who are an important part of agriculture. Dairy farmers are “stepping out and helping him,” and he thinks it’s great to have their support.
Radford also has a strong stance on education. He came out early in favor of having community colleges because he feels young people need to be able to compete with the rest of the state on affordable education. He doesn’t support every increase in taxes for education, but he supports affordable and accountable education. He feels education can be a good partner with Idaho because it has been proven time and again that a well-educated workforce is good for Idaho’s economy. He feels we do have to be innovative about it, however. We may need, as a business model for education, to look at more expanded ways to educate online, and we have to embrace it and not “drag our feet about it.” He says education would be a great partner going forward because this may not be the only pandemic in our lifetimes.
Speaking of the pandemic, Commissioner Radford says that as far as getting “back to normal” as a state, we want to be safe, but we want to have a healthy, thriving economy as well. At the end of the day, he wants a healthy Idaho. Agriculture, education, public lands; all of those quality-of-life issues people talk about that are important to having a healthy society. He says what we don’t want is a spike in cases of the virus; there have been 55 deaths in Idaho. In the last meeting they held in his county, they talked about the fact that the number of recoveries is close to the number of cases. Idaho has taken seriously social distancing, wearing masks, not gathering in large groups. Schools have never had to shut down like this before. But we understand that a person can be a carrier and not know it. People on the edge with underlying health conditions and seniors are at risk. Public health is important in Idaho. We are lucky here because there is some distance naturally in our rural life, we are not stacked on top of each other. But he says the last thing we want to do is have a spike and put pressure on medical providers.
Lastly, Commissioner Radford is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment and also a lifetime member of the NRA. He says he is a supporter of law and order and law enforcement; that police officers and state police are doing the best job under the circumstances.
In the end, Commissioner Dave Radford would like to be “adopted” by the readers and citizens of the Bear Lake Valley who are voting. He says that if they will give him a chance, he will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and be accessible to them. He has proven as a county commissioner that he does that and will talk about anything. He feels he has good training to be a good state representative and can be that if voters will give him a chance. He says, “'Check the box' and I will earn your vote every day. I love Bear Lake, love the area, love the people and the history. I stopped at the Paris Tabernacle when I was a kid, and I come to the salmon festival and the Pickleville Theater. I know the area. I would love to represent the people of Bear Lake County if you will give me a chance.”