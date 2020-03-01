The House overwhelmingly passed the Daylight Saving Time bill in Utah on a vote of 70-1 the morning of Feb. 26. It’s now off to the governor for consideration. Here’s some background on the bill and what it would do.
There was a survey done in 2017 stating that 74% of the people want to go to Daylight Savings Time year-round. There was a survey that was finished the week of Feb. 17 of this year that says 71% of the people in Utah, and nationwide, want to stop changing the clock.
Under his bill, the state would permanently move to Mountain Daylight Time if Congress approves it and four other western states get on board.
These days, Daylight Saving Time, or DST, is very controversial. Adopted around the world, it requires clocks be set ahead in the spring, and then set back in the fall. The measure is controversial for a few reasons. For one, it can be confusing and many people end up setting their clocks back when they should go ahead, and vice versa. It can also be easy to miss the day when DST takes effect, leaving you an hour behind or ahead of everyone else. But mostly it’s just annoying, especially in the spring when DST takes effect and cuts an hour from everyone’s weekend.
But why was Daylight Saving Time originally introduced? And when did that happen? And how has the world reacted to it over time? Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about DST.
- Daylight Saving Time was first introduced during the early twentieth century, but the idea actually originated much earlier — around the time of the founding of the United States in the late eighteenth century. The idea originally came from Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States constitution. In a 1784 essay published in a newspaper Franklin suggested that changing the clocks twice a year could help maximize the amount of sunlight time, allowing people to work longer and be more productive. But he wasn’t all that serious about it; some historians believe it was a satirical point meant to poke fun at the more laid-back approach to work taken by some of America’s European counterparts.
- An entomologist is a bug expert; someone who studies insects and monitors how bugs impact the environment. Surprisingly, it was an entomologist who pushed to bring Daylight Saving Time into effect in the 1890s. Why? Because he felt advancing the clocks in the spring and setting time back in the fall would reduce exposure to bugs that could make work difficult.
- The First World War was a massive conflict that involved countries from around the globe. The nations that took part, like Germany, Austria-Hungary, Britain, Canada, Australia, Russia and France, became obsessed with productivity in an effort to beat the enemy. It’s not particularly surprising, then, that many of the belligerent nations began exploring Daylight Saving Time the following year. Germany started the wave, becoming the first nation to adopt DST in 1916. Soon, other countries followed, including Britain and Canada, two Allied nations hit particularly hard by the war.
- The United States remained relatively leery of Daylight Saving Time throughout the first half of the twentieth century, not taking the idea particularly seriously until the energy crisis of the 1970s. This crisis emerged when war in the Middle East and US backing of Israel resulted in many Arab countries restricting American access to their oil. The end result was a widespread fuel shortage in the United States. This shortage of oil left the United States government looking for ways to maximize energy efficiency. As had been the case in other countries that had already adopted DST, the idea was that it could increase the number of waking hours with sunlight, lessening a need for artificial light. With that in mind, Daylight Saving Time was embraced by the United States in the mid-1970s.
- Daylight Saving Time is all about maximizing production and reducing energy wastage. This is supposedly accomplished by limiting the number of waking hours where there’s no sunlight; in essence, it’s supposed to restrict the amount of time we use artificial light. But Daylight Saving Time may not actually accomplish this. A 2008 study carried out in Indiana found that the state’s adoption of DST had actually increased (albeit slightly) overall energy consumption. That’s because, while DST might give us more exposure to sunlight, it doesn’t necessarily reduce heating or air conditioning costs.
- These days, we’re told on an almost daily basis how important it is to get a full night’s sleep. Of course, that’s easier said than done. One way you can maximize your sleep hours is to keep your sleep schedule the same, meaning you don’t get up any later on mornings when you don’t need to go to work. Given this finding, it’s understandable that the changes to our sleep schedule introduced by Daylight Saving Time can be a problem. Springing ahead and falling back by an hour can seriously disrupt established sleep schedules, leading to sleep issues for everyone from kids to older adults. In some cases it can result in significantly reduced sleep time, a problem that’s linked to heart disease, stroke, and other serious health concerns.
- One highly unexpected benefit of Daylight Saving Time is that it somehow seems to lower the crime rate in many areas. Some regions have seen significant decreases in the number of crimes being committed in the days following a change in time resulting from DST. How is that possible? There are several conceivable explanations. First and foremost, it may be that disrupting the sleep schedule of criminals makes them less likely to get up to no good. However, it may also be that shifting time in order to maximize daylight hours reduces the amount of time criminals can carry out their nefarious activities under cover of darkness.
- Although Daylight Saving Time has been adopted in the vast majority of places in North America and Europe, many communities have resisted making the change or have abolished DST in the years since it was originally established. Explanations for ditching DST vary depending on the place in question. For example, in Arizona, where sunlight is hardly scarce, few residents feel the need to use DST. Additionally, many indigenous communities have kept DST at arm’s length because they simply don’t feel it’s necessary, the result being that the time can change by an hour as you make your way through one of these places.
- You’d think that Daylight Saving Time would take effect at midnight, since that’s when the day changes — it’s why we go nuts at 12 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. But, in fact, Daylight Saving Time doesn’t actually kick off until the early morning hours; specifically, 2 a.m. This is for a very specific reason: research has shown that people are least likely to be awake at this time, which means the time shift can take place without directly affecting (and confusing) a lot of people. And when you note that DST typically takes effect on a weekend, when people are more likely to be out late, this makes some sense.
- At one time, Daylight Saving Time resulted in people gaining an extra hour on the last Sunday in October, which often fell right around Halloween. For those companies that profited the most from Halloween, including firms that make candy, this was seen as potentially problematic for business. The result: about 10 years ago, candy companies began lobbying the United States government to push DST back a couple weeks, when the candy business wasn’t quite as hot. Facing this pressure, the U.S. government extended DST into November.
- There was great opposition to Daylight Saving Time when it was first implemented during the First World War. Even though many people were told it would help boost productivity and help the Allies keep pace with Germany, which was first to implement DST in 1916, they were concerned it could introduce as many problems as it solved. For example, many farmers worried that Daylight Saving Time would actually shorten their day and limit their productivity, as it often had them getting up in the dark and going to bed in the dark. This problem also meant that some people found they were actually using more fuel — which for many people would be coal at this time — than they were before DST came to pass. In the end, a lot of people were frustrated with DST, as it seemed to make their lives harder rather than easier.
- When Daylight Saving Time was implemented during the Great War, Canada depended on American imports to help its fight against Germany before America entered the war in April 1917. Given this, you can understand how Canada’s implementation of DST in 1916 and early 1917, and America’s refusal to follow the measure, caused serious headaches at many parts of the border. Thanks to DST, people crossing the border either gained or lost an hour the second they crossed the boundary, resulting in all sorts of major problems that negatively affected cross-border trade. Even to this day, the somewhat random support for DST means that some communities are one hour ahead of their neighbors just across the international boundary.
- According to a recent article from CBC, the clocks falling back in fall can actually be dangerous or fatal for pedestrians walking during morning rush hour. A U.S. study showed the probability of being hit by a car on foot is actually three times higher than normal after the clock rolls back, explained the article. The reason, noted the CBC, is that drivers have adjusted their brains to DST and don’t automatically drive more cautiously to account for the lower light conditions in the mornings. Research also found that losing an hour of sleep in spring caused dramatic increases in traffic accidents from lack of alertness behind the wheel.
- Melatonin is sold as a supplement over the counter, but it’s an actual hormone your body produces in the darker hours that helps trigger sleepy-time. When you have more daylight in your daily routine from the clock springing forward, your body may be tricked by this and cause you to have trouble falling asleep at your usual time.
- A study in Current Biology suggests that while we are mentally aware of the time changes associated with DST, our bodies aren’t. The study claims that our bodies never truly adjust to that hour forward and back. The study found that “DST severely affects our seasonal timing” and that humans, like other animals, are seasonal creatures concerning birth rates and mortality. However, the study acknowledges that our behavior being tied to seasons may have declined in the past 60 years due to being largely shielded from natural light-dark patterns.
- Apparently the clock springing forward can be such a shock to your system that it can trigger a heart attack, according to the CBC. An article from 2015 explains that the number of heart attack patients admitted to Michigan hospitals from 2010 to 2013 showed a 25 percent spike on the Monday after the time change. The article also said a 2012 study by the University of Alabama showed that losing an hour of your day equals a 10 percent increase in risk for a heart attack in the 48 hours following the change. It’s worthy to note that falling back an hour means a 10 percent less chance of a heart attack over the same time period.
- Sleep is an important component of our awareness and our cognitive abilities, so suddenly losing an hour can have a temporarily big impact on your ability to think clearly. Business Insider explains that when DST comes into effect in the spring, it “causes decreases in performance, concentration, and memory common to sleep-deprived individuals, as well as fatigue and daytime sleepiness.” This effect can be greater in night owls, who thrive in the late hours but aren’t morning people, noted the article. If you fall into the night owl category, you could be looking at three weeks to adjust to the time changes.
So, what is your opinion of the Daylight Savings issue? Are you for or against keeping it? Have you manifested any of these problems from having Daylight Savings Time in the past? Maybe you could let us know by writing in to The News-Examiner and giving us your opinion on the subject. We would be happy to hear from you!