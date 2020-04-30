Daylon Andrew Sleight, age 27, passed away in his home in Montpelier on April 26th, 2020.
He was born to Jeff and Stacey Sleight May 28th, 1992.
Ten and a half months later, his sister, Jacey, was born.
In 2000, he gained his step mom, Lisa, and three siblings, Tyler, Alysha, and Miranda.
In 2002, Jaden was born to Jeff and Lisa Sleight, adding a half-brother to the mix.
In 2003, his half sister, Amanda, was born to Stacey and Christian Bywater.
Daylon enjoyed school and graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2010.
Band was his passion. In high school, he placed at State solo on his bass clarinet. He enjoyed football, especially watching his little brother, Jaden, play at games. Playing video games was also something he loved to do.
He loved being around family and friends. He truly loved and cared for his cat, Sirius. He met lots of wonderful people working for the Post Office in Montpelier. His sister, Jacey, made Daylon an uncle in 2015 when Oliver Toomer was born, and again in 2017 when Cohen Toomer came along. His nephews truly enjoyed spending time with their uncle Daylon.
Daylon is survided by: Parents, Jeff and Stacey Sleight, and (step mother), Lisa Sleight. Siblings: Jacey Sleight (Charles Toomer), Jaden Sleight, Amanda Bywater, Tyler Palmer, Alysha Scott, and Miranda Martinson. Nephews: Oliver and Cohen Toomer and Salik Martinson. Grandparents: Daryl and Shirley Sleight. Great-Grandmother: Dixie Reynolds. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Desiree and Axelyn Johnson whom he spent lots of time with. His beloved cat Sirius.
Proceeded in death by: Grandparents Diane and Raymond Brower and Uncle Rusty Johnson
SERVICE TIME AND PLACE: Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Dingle Cemetery at 2 pm.