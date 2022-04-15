Congratulations to a long time Bear Lake School District Educator Debbie Keetch. Debbie was inducted into the Idaho Athletic Administrator Association (IAAA) Hall of Fame, in Boise, Idaho on April 4, 2022 at the IAAA state conference.
Debbie Keetch began her career in education as a special education aide in 1978. After three years of in this position, Keetch began pursuing her teaching degree. Debbie worked toward her teaching degree from Utah State University for eight years, traveling from Montpelier to USU two or three nights a week during the school year and five days a week during the summer. She is thankful that her husband was able to take care of their three children during this time.
Keetch's coaching career involved coaching Middle School Volleyball for six years, Girls' Track and Field for 12 years, and she was an Assistant Volleyball coach at Bear Lake High School for eight years. She was part of three teams at Bear Lake High School which won state championships titles.
Debbie began her career in Athletic Administration in 1990 when she became the Athletic Director at Bear Lake Middle School. Working without a manual, a handbook and no contact numbers Keetch was able to put together a handbook over the years by attending state conferences, taking LTI classes, "borrowing" ideas from other Athletic Directors and by using Polly Dahlke as a resource. In 1995, she became the Fifth District Middle School/High School Commissioner. This entailed making the sports schedules for the 12 member schools in that association and solving the many problems that come with sports. She also hosted one or two end of the season Middle School tournaments and helped with tournaments at the High School level. Keetch took a four-year break in 1999 before returning as the Commissioner, a position that she still holds today.
Debbie spent 42 years doing a job that she loved every day until her retirement in 2020. She admits that the first year of retirement was a little difficult as she missed her job, the kids and being an Athletic Director. She is finding that retirement is allowing her to go to whatever contest that she wants to and is able to watch her grandchildren play and enjoy sports.
When not in school, Keetch is busy helping on their family ranch. Her husband, Dan and her own and operate a 700-mother cow ranch along with running 600 yearlings. Their oldest son, Chet, helps with the ranch full time. Their other son, Bodie and their daughter, Hayden are always on call and help when needed. She feels blessed that she is able to watch her 15 grandchildren play football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball and rodeo. It keeps her YOUNG!