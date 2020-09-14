DeLar Beebe Cheney passed away September 12, 2020, in Providence, Utah after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was 85 years old.
DeLar was born August 18, 1935, in Brigham City Utah to his parents Clayton Beebe Cheney and Ruth Anderson Cheney.
He graduated from South Cache High school in Hyrum Utah in 1955. His best friend was Garth Baxter who became his lifelong friend.
He studied Forestry and Science at Utah State University.
DeLar married LaDawn Clark Cheney of Logan on March 16, 1956 in the Logan Temple. They had 5 children.
DeLar was a loving and gentle man, full of adventure and looking for the next mountain to climb. (He always said he ate a mountain a day). He had many fun hobbies his whole life, from building his own saw mill in the backyard, going to the mountains to cut down trees for the sawmill, raising horses, and other animals. Which also included bee keeping. DeLar worked for the Forest Service in Jackson Hole Wyoming and Department of Agriculture at Utah State University.
He was a member of the Photography and Ham Radio Clubs in Montpelier, Idaho in his later years after retirement. He was a great example to all. He taught us to love the outdoors, backpacking, high mountain wildflowers, and the name of every plant in the mountains. He was an example of purity and honesty, hard work and humility, unconditional love and forgiveness. All these Christ like attributes seem so easy for him. He found peace with his family and getting lost in the mountains.
His love of the lord was undeniable by those who knew him. He left behind many memories with those he loved. Those memories will be cherished for years to come.
DeLar is preceded in death by his wife LaDawn Cheney, brother Wayne Jack Cheney, Grandson Kenneth Kyle Later and his Parents Clayton Beebe Cheney and Ruth Anderson Cheney.
After the death of his wife, LaDawn, he married Diana Lewis Williams of Montpelier. September 29, 2006, in the Logan Temple.
DeLar is survived by his current wife Diana Lewis Williams Cheney Children:Angela(Mark)Jerome Providence, UT. Thomas Levi (Mary) Cheney Cokeville,Wy. Randal(Jennifer) Cheney Petersboro, Ut. Anita Cheney, Pinedale ,Wy. Jennifer Herrick Evanston, Wy. 27 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Open casket viewing will be Wednesday September 16, 2020 6-8 PM. 702 Clay St. Montpelier, ID 83254
Graveside service will be September 17, 2020, at 11 AM at the Dingle Cemetery.
Clergy: Bishop Jeff Keetch.
Burial: Dingle,ID Cemetery
Family luncheon afterwards at the church pavillion.
Pallbearers: Zachary Jerome, Joshua Jerome, James Cheney, Robert Cheney, Andrew Cheney, Jonathan Cheney, Jacob Cheney, Levi Cheney, Hunter Cheney, Aaron Cheney, D.J. Scott, Taylor Scott, Logan Marable.
The family suggests memorials to:
600 Cemetery Road Dingle ID, 83233.
Many thanks to Dingle, Idaho Cemetery, Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho and Sunset Valley Mortuary in Logan, Utah for coordinating his care. As well as friends and family support through this time.