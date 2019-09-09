DeLoy Passey, 72 of Paris Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by his family September 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
DeLoy was born in Montpelier Idaho to McKay and Bessie Passey on April 16, 1947. He grew up on a small farm in Lanark Idaho with three brothers and one sister where he enjoyed the typical country boy life. He attended Emerson Elementary and Fielding High School where he was active in football, basketball and track.
DeLoy married Debra Petersen January 28, 1967. They had three children Christine, Lynette and Jarrod. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple May 10, 1971. Debra passed away suddenly in January of 1978.
DeLoy married Donna Lewis Grunig on August 28, 1979. Donna had also recently been widowed and had two children Kimberly and Dorian Grunig. Their family was complete when Kamile Jo was born in March of 1984. Later they welcomed Pei, a foreign exchange student from Taiwan who quickly became part of the family and they still stay in close contact with her and her family.
DeLoy was a hard worker all of his life. He retired after 33 years at Monsanto. He was always active and ran the St. George marathon three times. He played on the mens Bear Lake Market basketball team and recreational baseball team. He held many positions in the Bear Lake Rangers and enjoyed many horse rides with friends and family. He loved to golf, play ping pong and more recently he enjoyed playing pickle-ball. He participated in the St George senior games for many years. His love of sports gave him the opportunity to spend time with countless friends that he loved dearly. He loved being a guide at the Paris tabernacle. DeLoy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in all the organizations and was recently the ward mission leader. He was currently serving as an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple. This was a calling he loved dearly.
His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren. He love to attend and support them in all their various sports and activities. He made sure to tell them often how much he loved them and how proud he was of them. DeLoy raised, trained and enjoyed racing horses. He loved giving every grandchild their first horse ride.
He was preceded in death by his wife Debra, his parents McKay and Bessie, two brothers Rayo and Larry. He is survived by his wife Donna, his children Christine (Brett) Parker of Montpelier ID, Lynette Passey of Montpelier ID, Kimberly (Greg) Cope of West Valley UT, Jarrod (Allison) Passey of Alpine UT, Dorian (Angela) Grunig Montpelier, ID and Kamile (Tyler) Williamson of Paris ID. A brother Clarence Junior (Vickie) Passey Paris ID, sister DeeAnn (Dale) Moeller Indianapolis IN. Sister in Laws Sandra and Jackie Passey Paris ID. Twenty two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Paris Ward Chapel September 14th at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be Friday September 13th from 6-8pm at the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, ID and from 1:00-2:45 prior to the funeral at the Paris Ward Chapel. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery.
In Lieu of floral arrangements please consider donating to the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bear Lake County Drug Court, Bear Lake County School District or a Charity of your choice especially those seeking for a cure for Cancer.