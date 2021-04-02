Dennis and Terry Nate celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on March 12, 2021. They have 8 children: Orson of Roy, Utah; Kathy of Mt. Green, Utah; Thomas and Rick (Both deceased); Randy, Greg and Brad all of Cokeville and Diana of Hyrum, Utah. They have 28 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Their children and families held a celebration dinner in their honor on March 27, 2021 at the Eagle Mountain Country Club catered by The Iron Gate Grill in Brigham City, Utah. Also in attendance were Steven and Trecia Sparks, Dean and Lori Hidalgo and Bill and Debbie Harrison.
Congratulations Dennis and Terry.