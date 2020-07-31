In 2020 we have learned that life doesn’t always go as planned….. For over a year The Turner’s have looked forward to celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary with friends and family at a big open house. But, due to the current pandemic the big celebration has become a more intimate family celebration on Saturday, August 8th at the community park in Georgetown from 3 to 6 p.m. We invite anyone who would like to honor them to drive by the park, honk your horn and wave, offering your well wishes from a distance. There will also be a place to drop off a “Happy Anniversary” card. For those who can’t do a drive-by, you are encouraged to mail a card to Dennis and VerJean at P.O. Box 62 Georgetown, ID 83239.
The year was 1970; gas was $0.36 per gallon, the average annual income was $9,400, Richard Nixon was President, The Beatles broke up, and The Brady Bunch was in its first season.
1970 (August 20th) is also when Dennis and VerJean Turner of Georgetown were united in marriage. Both had been married previously, widowed at a young age VerJean brought her four children into this new union and Dennis had three children from his previous marriage. Together they joined households and had two more for a total of 9 children. Over the years their family has grown to include 26 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Additionally, there were many others who called the Turner household home as their door and hearts were always open.
Over the course of those 50 years Dennis and VerJean have served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints, where they are active members of the Georgetown 1st Ward. They are steadfast missionaries and always the welcoming committee for any new families moving into Georgetown. They were called to serve an 18-month proselyting mission in the Atlanta, GA Mission, returning home in 1999.
Dennis and VerJean have always been active in and love the Bear Lake community. They ran a successful dairy for 25 years and continued to farm for many more after the cows were sold. After retirement, they served as guides to tourists at the Paris Tabernacle. They still enjoy being outdoors, gardening, and growing raspberries. VerJean was Farm Wife of the Year in 1977, she served on the Bear Lake County Fair Board for 10 years, is a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and has organized many fund-raisers over the years. Dennis was recently honored for his dedicated work for half a century with the Bear Lake Republican Party where he served as the precinct committeeman for 30 years. He has always enjoyed working with and breaking horses, which he continued to do well into his seventies. Other hobbies include hunting, watching the Utah Jazz play, reading, and telling bad jokes.
Life doesn’t always go as planned; however, LIFE is what you make of it, and the Turners have been blessed with a great LIFE!!! Happy 50th Anniversary Mom and Dad!