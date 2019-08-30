Deondra Brown performs as a member of the piano ensemble group, The 5 Browns. She has released sixalbums, several of which have topped the Billboard Classical charts for many weeks. The 5 Browns’ seventh album is set for release in late 2019.
Deondra received her training at The Juilliard School and has performed in elite venues across the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, National Concert Hall in Taipei, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and the Grand National Theater in Beijing. She has appeared on The Tonight Show, Oprah, Good Morning America, The Today Show, as well as in the New York Times, People, and Entertainment Weekly, among others.
Deondra and her sister, Desirae, formed the Foundation for Survivors of Abuse (FSA) to help educate the public on the overwhelming problem of sexual abuse. They work to ensure survivors across the country are supported and protected under the law.
Through FSA, Deondra worked on national legislation that was introduced in 2015 with U.S. Senator Harry Reid – S. 2397. This legislation is set to be reintroduced by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in the coming year.
Quite active in the political scene in Utah, Deondra has worked closely with lawmakers across the aisle to promote many bills, including the passage of sexual abuse prevention in elementary schools and the removal of civil statutes of limitation for sexual abuse. She collaborated with The Utah Division of Child and Family Services and the Attorney General’s Office as a spokesperson for “One With Courage Utah “, a campaign to encourage reporting of sexual abuse. Deondra also serves as the co-chair of the Utah Coalition for Protecting Childhood and sits on the state’s Mental Health Crisis Line Commission.
Deondra and her siblings are featured in a film documentary – The 5 Browns: Digging Through the Darkness, directed by award-winning director, Ben Niles. Through an honest telling of their story interwoven with music from an upcoming album, the siblings hope to leave survivors with hope and the encouragement to press on. The film premiered in April 2018 and continues with festival screenings around the world.
Deondra resides in Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband and 8-year old daughter.